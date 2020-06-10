Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Outside Linebackers

Returning Players:

· Shaquil Barrett…Had franchise tag applied in March and can sign it for 2020 or work out a long-term deal; Led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, setting a new franchise single-season record

· Quinton Bell…Re-signed for 2020 after spending last eight games on practice squad; Originally a seventh-round draft pick by Raiders out of Prairie View A&M

· Kahzin Daniels…Contract signed in his return in November also covers 2020; Undrafted free agent out of Charleston saw action in two games after promotion to active roster

· Anthony Nelson…Entering second year of rookie contract after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft; Limited by hamstring injury to nine games, eight tackles as a rookie

· Jason Pierre-Paul…Signed extension through 2021 season in March; Despite missing six games due to an offseason neck injury finished second on team with 8.5 sacks

Departed Players:

· Carl Nassib…Signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent in March; Played in 14 games with eight starts and was third on the team with 6.0 sacks

Added Veterans:

· None

Added Rookies:

· Michael Divinity…Signed as an undrafted rookie out of LSU; Recorded 104 tackles and nine sacks in 38 games for Tigers

· Cam Gill…Signed as an undrafted rookie out of Wagner College; Finished collegiate career with a conference-record 36.0 sacks

· Nasir Player…Signed as an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State; Registered 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior

· Chapelle Russell…First of two players drafted by Bucs in the seventh round in 2020; Played four seasons at Temple and recorded 237 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks

With Pierre-Paul sidelined to start the 2019 campaign, Nassib reprised his starting role from the second half of 2018, when he proved to be a very astute waiver claim from the Cleveland Browns. Nassib missed a few games to injury shortly after Pierre-Paul returned and was used as a reserve upon his return but was still a productive player. He was also selected as a team captain in 2019. The Buccaneers would have surely liked to have had him back but it's hard to be too upset with one loss in an offseason that saw the team retain Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh.

The Buccaneers believed they got a steal with the 2019 fourth-round pick of Iowa edge rusher Anthony Nelson, but we'll have to wait to see if they were right. Nelson missed a long stretch of time with his hamstring injury and never really got a chance to figure in significantly in the offense. Interestingly, he has been described as a player in Nassib's ilk, so maybe the Buccaneers will be able to affect a simple one-for-one replacement.

Otherwise, the roster is full of rookies and first-year players who have not yet gotten their opportunities. Many of those are intriguing small-school prospects, from Kahzin Daniels (Charleston) to Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M) to Cam Gill (Wagner) to Nasir Player (East Tennessee State). Few would expect all of those prospect to hit but if the Buccaneers can find one or two rotational players from the group the depth at the outside linebacker position would look a lot better.

There's also the outside possibility that the Buccaneers will add a veteran to the mix before the start of training camp. Arians mentioned in a recent videoconference that he and General Manager Jason Licht had purposely left several spots open on the 90-man camp roster in case they wanted to add an experienced veteran or two, figuring they could pick up the system without much practice time. If they target an edge rusher, some of the possibilities still on the market include Clay Matthews, Markus Golden and Terrell Suggs. Jadeveon Clowney remains the jewel of that market but might not be affordable for the cap-limited Buccaneers.

2019 Performance:

In addition to his league-leading 19.5 sacks, Barrett also tied for the NFL high with 37 quarterback hits while forcing six fumbles. He even intercepted a pass near the sideline in Los Angeles in Week Four, in one of the instances in which he dropped into coverage instead of going after the passer. Pierre-Paul memorably recorded a sack on his very first snap, in Tennessee, after returning from his neck injury. He recorded five more QB takedowns in the last two games, an indication that he was rounding back into top playing shape. The Bucs are counting on that being true from Week One on in 2020.

The Buccaneers' 47 sacks on the season were tied for seven with New England and Jacksonville, but because Tampa Bay's defense saw such a high number of passing plays (711), it only ranked 18th in sacks per pass attempt, at 7.08.% Outside linebackers Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Nassib accounted for 34 of the team's 47 sacks.

Good run defense on early downs and pressure on third downs helped Tampa Bay hold opposing offenses to a 34.40% conversion rate on third downs, which was the fifth-best mark in the league. The outside linebackers also got in on the turnover game, with three players noted above combining for nine forced fumbles.

Three Key Questions:

· Who else will be in the OLB rotation with Barrett and Pierre-Paul?

Last season, Carl Nassib was the only linebacker outside Barrett and Pierre-Paul who played more than 200 defensive snaps, as he had 656. Then-rookie Anthony Nelson logged 155, but most of those were early in the season before he suffered his persistent hamstring injury. Nelson would be the obvious choice to soak up the snaps left by the departed Nassib, and the team was excited to get him where they did in the '19 draft, but it's fair to say he's an unproven option. In contrast, Nassib had proven himself with 6.5 sacks in 2018. The Buccaneers have a long list of young potential edge rushers who haven't established themselves as NFL players yet, and it's certainly possible one of them could emerge as an option. The Buccaneers would probably like to go four deep at the position on most Sundays in order to keep the legs of their top guys fresh, though Pierre-Paul has a history of gobbling up as much playing time as he can get.

· Will improvements in a young secondary lead to more sack opportunities for the edge rushers?

The Buccaneers' extremely young secondary made great strides in terms of coverage in the second half of the season, particularly in the play of cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Over the last eight weeks of the campaign, the Buccaneers' defense led the NFL with 57 passes defensed, seven more than the team in second (New Orleans) and 13 more than the team in third (Pittsburgh). Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said recently that his young defenders clearly grew into their roles physically over the season but they need to continue to do so mentally, that they need to graduate from knowing what their jobs are to understanding what opposing offenses are trying to do to them. If the Buccaneers' secondary as a whole can apply tighter coverage for longer, that would create some situations in which the quarterback holds onto the ball just long enough for an edge rusher to arrive.

· Just how much regression should we expect in Barrett's sack total?