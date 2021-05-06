After the Draft | S.S. Mailbag 

BYU: Yes, the Buccaneers snagged future Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young in the USFL dispersal draft in 1984, but we're only talking about the college draft here so he doesn't count. Other than that, Wilcox was the first BYU player to be drafted by the Bucs since 1976. The first one was a linebacker named Sid Smith who was drafted in the 10th round and, you won't be surprised to learn, never played in the NFL.

Houston: It's also been a very long time since the Bucs tabbed a Cougar – at least of the University of Houston variety – in the draft. The first was guard Everett Little in that same 1976 draft, a fourth-round pick. He made the team that year and started one game, but that was the entirety of his NFL career. The second was running back Dave Barrett, another fourth-rounder and the same story: seven games played, no starts and no carries as a rookie and that was that.

So, it's kind of cool to finally get another BYU and another Houston player in the draft, but of the groups above it looks like the best track record belongs to Auburn.

Now on to your questions.

Realistically, which of our rookies do you think will see immediate playing time?

- @real_stain23 (via Instagram)

It's pretty great that this is a legitimately difficult question. The Bucs went into the 2021 draft with few holes on the roster to fill and no glaring needs on the depth chart, and that made for a much less stressful weekend. Even last year, the Bucs had a pretty solid roster heading into the draft but rather obviously needed a new right tackle. That made it a little uncomfortable when three of the consensus top four tackles went before the Bucs were on the clock. (Worked out pretty well, though, huh?)

It's pretty rare to be in this situation. I mean, even the defending-champion Buccaneers had some clear needs in the 2003 offseason. They didn't have a first or second-round pick due to the Jon Gruden trade, but they sure could have used them. The defense needed another cornerback, for instance, after switching nickel back Dwight Smith to safety to replace the departed Dexter Jackson, and that problem was exacerbated early when Brian Kelly landed on injured reserve. The offensive line was pretty old, too, and would go through a lot of combinations that season. A young player like Wirfs would have helped a lot.

Anyway, to your question, the Buccaneers drafted seven players last weekend and none of them have a clear path towards starting in 2021. (Future seasons are a different story and this class may become much more important in 2022 or 2023). Just to remind everyone who those seven players are:

· OLB Joe Tryon, 1st round

· QB Kyle Trask, 2nd round

· T Robert Hainsey, 3rd round

· WR Jaelon Darden, 4th round

· ILB K.J. Britt, 5th round

· CB Chris Wilcox, 7th round

· ILB Grant Stuard, 7th round

Let's start by eliminating some of the players on that list who are almost certainly not going to be the answer to this question. Also, I'm going to get the injury caveat out of the way here and then not mention it again – the situation for any of these guys could change quickly if a starter suffers a significant injury during the season.

I'd eliminate Trask first. You only play one quarterback at the time (there's some deep football analysis for you) and that one player is going to be Tom Brady. I would guess the second QB active on game days would be a veteran, Ryan Griffin or possibly Blaine Gabbert if he re-signs with the team. This is not surprising or in any way insulting to Trask; the plan was obviously to develop him over time and see if he could eventually be Brady's successor.

I also don't see an immediate impact for Hainsey with the Buccaneers returning all five of their starters plus their top tackle backup (Josh Wells) and their impressive playoff fill-in starter (Aaron Stinnie). Now that teams are routinely keeping eight offensive linemen active on game days, since you can have 48 active players if you do that but only 47 if you don't, Hainsey could have a shot at being active alongside those other seven. To get into the lineup, however, he would have to leapfrog either Wells on the outside or Stinnie on the inside even if there is an injury.

Darden, Britt, Wilcox and Stuard all have real shots to be active on game day in order to help on special teams. In fact, a couple of those guys were drafted largely because they can excel in that phase of the game while providing depth where it was needed. Darden could win the punt return job; more on that below. Britt and Stuard would join Kevin Minter as the reserves behind Lavonte David and Devin White but Minter would likely be the first man up on defense. If the Bucs needed someone to fill in for one of their top three corners (Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting) it would likely be veteran Ross Cockrell before Wilcox.

All of which leads us back to the most obvious and (in terms of its "hot take-ness") boring answer: first-round pick Joe Tryon.

Unlike the other three defenders the Bucs drafted on Day Three, Tryon joins a position where there is frequent rotation during games. Even with veterans Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul starting and Anthony Nelson on hand to soak up some stats, there should be some room for Tryon to get on the field. How much probably depends on how he ends up looking in comparison to Nelson during the preseason and training camp. I think the Buccaneers would actually like to see slightly lower snap counts for the veteran starters, particularly Pierre-Paul, so the better Tryon plays the more time he should get.

That's not a given, though. Bruce Arians said Tryon would play a big role on special teams right away, thanks to his size and speed combination, but that otherwise would have to carve out a role. So he'll have to prove he deserves it, but it seems clear that Tryon has best shot at early playing time. The only real dark horse candidate would be Darden. I'm not sure there are many targets to be had on that loaded offense, but since he offers a somewhat different skillset from what the Bucs already have, the coaches may find some specific work for him. And he does win the punt return job, that counts as consistent playing time, if only a few snaps a game.

Which draft pick are you most excited to see develop?

- @fbg_rokko (via Instagram)

…and…

I'm excited to see Jaelon Darden's speed.. could he be competing for our kick returner position?

- @8819peter (via Instagram)

I bundled these two questions together because Peter's first words are the beginning of my answer to Rokko's question. I'm excited to see what impact Tryon can make right away, and it's hard not to be intrigued by a pick that is possibly the team's quarterback of the future, but for some reason the 2021 draftee I most want to see on the field is Darden.

And really, it's not just about his speed. He's fast, of course, running a 4.46 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, but that's not groundbreaking speed. Chris Godwin ran a 4.42 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017. Scotty Miller ran a 4.36 at his Pro Day. Darden adds speed to the Bucs' receiving corps but it wasn't an element that was lacking.

The new element that Darden can potentially add is elusiveness, another level of run-after-the-catch ability. He's fast but he's also quick and moves so well laterally. Director of Player Personnel John Spytek told me on that Friday night of the draft that Darden can catch a pass on the sideline with three defenders around him and somehow find a way to get away from them.

Darden definitely plays fast. He can accelerate up to full speed very quickly and stop and start on a dime. No, he's not very big, listed at 5-8 and 174 pounds, but that doesn't seem to be turning NFL teams away anymore. Look at some of the other receivers in this year's draft: Jaylen Waddle went sixth overall to Miami and he's 5-9 and 170 pounds; Elijah Moore, picked 34th by the Jets, is 5-9, 178; Rondale Moore, now a Cardinal after going 49th overall, is 5-7, 181. Heck, Tutu Atwell, picked by the Rams near the end of Round Two, is 5-9 and 155 pounds, or perhaps even smaller depending upon who you ask.

I have a confession to make. I was secretly hoping the Bucs would come away with Purdue's Rondale Moore. He's so dynamic with the ball in his hands and I thought he could possibly return punts in the NFL, too. So I was thrilled when the Bucs got a player with a similar profile in the fourth round. And Tampa Bay's brain trust clearly didn't think Darden would last much longer because they gave up a sixth-round pick to move up eight spots before taking him.

Darden might not get his shot as a pass-catcher right away. The Buccaneers obviously have a lot of mouths to feed on offense and that crew was humming right along well before the young wideout from North Texas joined the ranks. It might take a while for Darden to steal some targets on offense, or even get on the field much but I think the Bucs are eventually going to find out what he can do and I'm looking forward to it.

In addition, I'm hoping he can win the punt return job as a rookie (which in turn keeps him active on game days and at least makes it possible he'll get in on offense). His numbers from North Texas in that department are good but the Bucs look at his good hands and his shiftiness and think he could be even better at the professional level. Returning punts is more difficult at the collegiate level because the rules allow all the players on the punt team to immediately run downfield at the snap. That's why colleges use those rugby style punts with the punter waiting as long as possible to kick on order to give his guys time to run down the field. In the NFL, only the gunners are allowed to start downfield before the ball is kicked.

Should we expect any more additions to the roster ahead of training camp? Have we filled all our needs at this point?

- @thunder_buc89 (via Instagram)

Well, let's see where we are. After adding seven players in the draft, the Buccaneers now have 73 players on their 2021 roster. In addition, wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly returning on a new deal and Bruce Arians recently said, "I really hope that we can get [quarterback] Blaine Gabbert done soon."

So the Bucs are somewhere in the low to mid-70s on their roster and can take up to 90 into training camp. In most years past, the team has immediately added enough undrafted free agents to get its roster close to the limit (whether that was 80 or 90 at the time). That made sense because rookie mini-camp came the weekend after the draft and then there were a lot of OTAs and a mandatory mini-camp to get the players on the field. This year, there is still plenty of uncertainty as to what amount of field work there is going to be before training camp, so it's not particularly urgent to fill the roster to the top.

Also, this year's draft class was considered one of the shallowest in memory, which means there are far fewer coveted undrafted players to go around. The Buccaneers aren't the only team that has so far refrained from jumping right into the undrafted pool. Here's how Jason Licht put it at the end of the draft:

"Ideally we'd like to get the 85-90 players for camp. It's a little different this year. There are not as many players it seems to go off of and there are still 32 teams fighting for them. The full roster, the 90 players, may not be set here for a couple weeks. We will see. We will go back and look at some guys that are on the street [and] we'll probably have some workouts coming up. We are in no rush to do it. We are in no rush tonight to get to 90."

What you might see, rather than the usual haul of 12-15 undrafted free agents, is the gradual additions of some mix of rookies and veterans who are not currently on a roster. In fact, the Bucs signed a couple in the latter category on Wednesday, picking up former Green Bay safety Raven Greene and former Denver inside linebacker Joseph Jones.

And the Buccaneers might not even go all the way up to 90. I just looked at a roster a few days into last year's training camp and it only had 82 players. That was the result of COVID-19 adjustments, of course, but some of that could be duplicated this summer. Even so, there will definitely be some more additions in the coming weeks and months. For instance, the Bucs took 14 offensive linemen to camp last year and right now they only have 12 on the roster. They are at six in the cornerback room at the moment and they took eight to camp in 2020. Even with the addition of Green the Bucs only have five safeties at the moment, as compared to seven at the start of camp last year. And so on.