Bucs Bring Rams Assistant Jake Peetz in for OC Interview

Jake Peetz, who spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator, has joined the list of candidates who have interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator position. Peetz spoke with team officials in person at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday.

Peetz is the sixth confirmed candidate to interview for the position vacated by Dave Canales, who was named the Carolina Panthers' new head coach one week ago. Canales spent the 2023 season in Tampa after being hired off the Seattle Seahawks' staff last February.

The list of interviewees also includes one internal candidate, Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis and four other external candidates. Those four are Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, former Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, current Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson and former Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson. Randle El's interview was conducted virtually; the other three were in person.

Peetz spent one season on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles as an offensive assistant before being promoted to his current post in 2023. The Rams fielded the NFL's 10th-ranked passing attack this past season, averaging 239.0 yards per game and helping the team score 23.8 points, eighth best in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford returned from elbow surgery in 2022 to throw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games and make the Pro Bowl. The Rams won nine of Stafford's starts and also earned a 10th win in a game started by Carson Wentz.