Deven Thompkins: Optimizing Growth Through Speed Processing 

Throughout opening week of training camp, many players have begun to emerge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some have their roles cemented and others are desperately seeking a coveted spot on the final 53-man roster. Second-year receiver Deven Thompkins falls into the latter category. The first three spots are solidified with fixtures Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage Jr. The remaining spots are up for grabs and an intriguing battle has ensued with Thompkins as a contestant.

Thompkins, a 2022 undrafted free agent, turned heads during last year's training camp in one-on-one drills, winning on vertical routes with blazing 4.42-speed and out-leaping 6-foot corners for receptions. He earned a spot on the Bucs' practice squad and later replaced Jaelon Darden as the primary punt and kick returner. At 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, Thompkins plays bigger than his small frame. A fiery competitive streak and physicality are certainly prerequisites for the NFL and Thompkins embodies both on the field.

At Utah State in 2021, he was the second-leading receiver in college football with 102 catches for 1,704 yards (16.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. With the Buccaneers, Thompkins continues to show flashes out on the practice field with his shiftiness. Thompkins' elusiveness in space is a perfect fit for the retooled Dave Canales offensive system in Tampa Bay, featuring an uptick in movement. The reimagined offense marries the run and pass game to set up play-action. Throughout training camp, Thompkins has elevated the passing attack on jet sweeps, motions and end arounds, adding an infusion of speed to the mix. He gives defenders fits with his ability to put his foot in the ground and get upfield. Thompkins is decisive in making cuts and quickly accelerates to top speed, maneuvering around congestion.

He averaged 22 yards per kick return and over 10 yards per punt return over the last five games of the regular season in 2022 for the Bucs and caught five passes for 32 yards. Speed is atop the hierarchy on Thompkins' resumé and this season, he is focused on harnessing and unleashing that skill through mental processing. There is abundantly more to savvy route running or exploiting coverage units than speed and in 2023, Thompkins has prioritized controlling tempo to optimize growth on the gridiron.

"I have grown a lot in my understanding of speed, understanding of what is actually happening on the field and being able to see how the defense moves in it," Thompkins described. "Also, understanding how to be slower in my thought process. I am trying to be more under control. Sometimes, I do things a little too fast, relying on my speed and I have been learning to slow it down. Now, I am learning to work within my controlled speed."