Jerseys and Draftees | S.S. Mailbag

The 2021 NFL Draft has arrived and, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will be the eighth one run by General Manager Jason Licht, who arrived in 2014. In a way, though, it will be a little bit of a new experience for Licht since the Buccaneers will be less driven by positional need than in any of the last seven years. The Bucs can adhere to the "best-player-available" approach more closely than ever before and target just about any position on their board. Frankly, it sounds like fun.

Said Licht: "It is a really good feeling this year that, literally, just about any player at any position we could take."

I don't know about you, but if I were an actual G.M. running an actual NFL team's draft, and not a wannabe fantasy football player, I think the most fun aspect of draft weekend would be swinging trades. I don't know if Licht feels this way but I do know this: He is definitely not afraid to make trades, and ones of all variety.

Licht has made at least one trade in every Bucs draft he's conducted so far. Undoubtedly, all of them felt either necessary (in terms of a trade up) or too good to pass up (in terms of a trade down) at the time, and most of them still look pretty good with some years in between to evaluate them. Let's take a look at the Bucs' history of draft-weekend trades since Licht took over as general manager. Keep in mind, we're only discussing trades made while the draft was in motion, not deals made at other times of the year, like the one that landed Logan Mankins in August of 2014.

2014 Draft

1. Traded a 2015 fifth-round pick and a 2014 seventh-round pick to Buffalo to get a 2014 fifth-round pick (#149). That pick was used to select Purdue offensive tackle Kevin Pamphile.

This was the only trade Licht swung during the 2014 draft and it's an unusual one. The Bucs had just drafted Tennessee State guard Kadeem Edwards six picks earlier but apparently wanted to double up on the line. It's not terribly common to trade picks in the same round but a year apart but it apparently was worth it to the Bills to get an extra seventh. Fifth-round linemen are certainly no guarantee to make an impact but Pamphile did provide depth for two seasons and then start at left guard for two more, so it was a relatively valuable selection.

Side note: the fifth the Bucs gave up in the following year's draft proved to be the first one in that round, number 137 overall. It was traded two more times before the Falcons finally used it on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has turned into one of the best defenders in the Bucs' division.

2015 Draft

1. Traded up with the Colts from pick number 65 in the third round to number 61 in the second round, with the cost being a swap of fourth-round picks. Indianapolis got number 109 and the Bucs got number 128 back. The Bucs' target was guard Ali Marpet.

2. Traded up with the Raiders from no. 128 to no. 124, giving up a seventh-round pick. The Bucs used the 124th pick on linebacker Kwon Alexander.

This was clearly a pair of instances in which Licht had his eye on a specific player and was apprehensive that he wouldn't last on the board much longer. In such deals, especially relatively small ones like these, it's impossible to know if the trade was necessary. No other guards were taken between picks 61 and 65, though two did go in succession at 66 and 67. There was a linebacker drafted between the two spots involved in the second deal, with Dallas drafting Damien Wilson at pick number 127.

In terms of the players drafted, Licht's aggressiveness looks like a good thing here. Ali Marpet has started since Day One and manned three different positions and appears to be on the verge of Pro Bowl notoriety. Alexander left after four seasons to cash in on a lucrative free agency deal but made the Pro Bowl as a Buccaneer before he did.

2016 Draft

1. Traded down from no. 9 to no. 11 in the first round, with the Bears moving up to draft edge rusher Leonard Floyd. The Buccaneers picked up a fourth-round pick, no. 106, then took cornerback Vernon Hargreaves with the 11th pick.

2. Traded up from the third round into the second, swapping no. 74 for no. 59 and sending that just-acquired fourth-rounder to the Chiefs. The Bucs then selected kicker Roberto Aguayo.

These haven't aged as well as most of the rest, though that's almost solely due to Aguayo not working out as the Bucs' kicker. The pick the Buccaneers used to move up to get Aguayo was an extra asset gained at the expense of a very small trade down that probably didn't affect who they were going to take in the first round. The Giants did draft a cornerback, Eli Apple, with the 10th pick after the Bucs moved down to 11, but it's widely believed the Bucs had Hargreaves targeted the whole team. Since neither of those two corners proved to be long-term assets for their drafting needs, that's a mostly moot point anyway.

2017 Draft

1. Traded up with the Jets from no. 125 to no. 107, giving up a sixth-round pick (no. 204) and drafting linebacker Kendell Beckwith.

2. Traded up with the Dolphins in the seventh round, from no. 237 to no. 223, giving up a 2018 seventh-round pick and drafting defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu.

Beckwith had a very good rookie season and looked like a potential star before an offseason ankle injury suffered in an auto accident before his second year derailed his career. Tu'ikolovatu stuck around in Tampa for a couple years but never got on the field. It's worth noting that there were three more off-ball linebackers taken in the picks between 107 and 125. Green Bay took Vince Biegel at no. 108 but he played for three teams over his first three years before spending last year on injured reserve in Miami. Minnesota took Ben Gedeon at no. 120; Gedeon started 22 games over three years but is not currently on an NFL roster. The Lions took Jalen Reeves-Maybin at no. 124 and he has developed into a special teams ace but not yet a starter.

2018 Draft

1. Traded down with Buffalo in Round One, moving from no. 7 down to no. 12 and picking up two second-round selections (nos. 53 and 56). The Bucs used no. 12 to take defensive tackle Vita Vea and no. 53 on cornerback M.J. Stewart. The 56th pick was later traded again.

2. Traded down with New England in Round Two, taking that 56th pick just acquired and flipping it for no. 63 and a fourth-rounder (no. 117). The Bucs took cornerback Carlton Davis at no. 63 and safety Jordan Whitehead at no. 117.

3. Traded up with Minnesota, acquiring no. 94 late in the third round for no. 102 early in the fourth. The deal cost a sixth-round pick and the Bucs picked guard Alex Cappa at no. 94.

This was some adept maneuvering around the board that produced the most added draft capital by any team during the 2018 draft. In addition, the players the Bucs eventually selected with those rearranged and magnified picks included four starters on their 2020 Super Bowl team. Vea, Davis, Cappa and Whitehead should remain core players in Tampa for years to come. Stewart didn't work out but an 80% hit rate in an NFL draft is fantastic.

As for the trade down in the first round, it probably didn't cost the Bucs a targeted player, though only Licht and the others in the draft room that year know for sure. The Bills were moving up for a quarterback (Josh Allen) and the Bucs were not in the market for one of those. The players taken from picks eight to 11 were linebacker Roquan Smith, tackle Mike McGlinchey, quarterback Josh Rosen and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Bucs were thought to be interested in a safety but they notably took Vea here over Derwin James, so it's not likely they were targeting Fitzpatrick over Vea.

2019 Draft

1. Traded down with the Rams in the third round, from pick no. 70 to no. 94, acquiring another third-rounder, no. 99. The Bucs used picks no. 94 and 99 on cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards, respectively.

The Rams moved up to get running back Darrell Henderson, and the Bucs had already taken their own back, Ronald Jones, in the second round the year before. Dean has become a starter in the Bucs' young and impressive secondary while Edwards has been a part-time starter and an oft-used rotational player.

A move down of 24 spots is quite a lot, but it appears that it probably didn't cost the Buccaneers a better player. Only two cornerbacks were taken between picks 70 and 94, and neither has yet to see the amount of playing time that Dean has. The Rams took David Long at no. 79 but he has so far logged just one start with no interceptions and two passes defensed. The Steelers took Justin Layne at no. 83 and so far Layne has played 117 defensive snaps and has no starts, interceptions or passes defensed.

2020 Draft

1. Traded up with the 49ers from no. 14 to no. 13 in the first round, giving up a fourth-round pick (no. 117) and selecting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs also got a seventh-round pick back in the deal (no. 245) and used it on running back Raymond Calais.

When Licht made this deal last year, he wasn't necessarily concerned about the 49ers taking Wirfs but rather the possibility of some other team using San Francisco to leap over the Bucs for the Iowa tackle. It's obviously impossible to know if that deal was necessary, but you can bet Licht would do it again 10 times out of 10. That's because Wirfs was even better than the Buccaneers could have expected in his rookie season and is clearly a star on the rise.

Calais didn't make the team and Licht otherwise sat on the team's other original draft spots, most notably taking safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. in the second round.

All in all, that's a good – and busy – record of draft-weekend trading by the Buccaneers in Jason Licht's tenure as the general manager. It would clearly not be surprising to see Licht move some picks around again this weekend, nor would it be surprising to see the Bucs come out looking good in those deals.

Now … I know, finally … on to your questions.

How many of rookies do you think can really make the new roster with us re-signing so many free agents?

- @kal_huison05 (via Instagram)

That's a very good question, and that topic is one reason it's not crazy, in my opinion, to think the Buccaneers could trade up in the first round on Thursday even though they don't have a glaring need to chase. Jason Licht has said this is going to be a draft of "wants," not "needs" for the Buccaneers, but maybe there will be one player they really want still hanging around when we get into the 20s in the draft order.

Okay, now take that scenario and throw Kal's question into the mix. The Bucs depth chart is pretty loaded, even beyond the starters, and even the very few free agency defections they've had (Ryan Smith, Andrew Adams, etc.) are at spots where there are some intriguing internal candidates already in house. After all the re-signings of the last six weeks or so, the Buccaneers' roster includes players who accounted for 13,792 of the 14,808 individual offensive snaps taken last year. (it will be 14,178 of 14,808 when and if the reported new deal for Antonio Brown is signed.) It's even more remarkable on defense, where the returning players account for 14,707 of the 14,774 individual snaps taken.

So it's not going to be easy for any rookie to crack the starting lineup, but it might also be harder than in most years to even make the active roster. The Buccaneers currently have eight draft picks, one in each of the first six rounds and two late in the seventh (including the last pick of the whole draft). Last year, six of the team's eight draft picks made the opening-day roster. In 2019, it was seven of eight. In 2018, it was eight of eight. This year, it might only be five.

So if you think it's going to be harder for some of these rookies to make the team, don't you feel a little better about using a third or fourth-round pick to move up, say, seven or eight spots in the first round to get a coveted prospect. Basically, you're just using two picks on one guy you're certain will make the team rather than taking two guys and not being certain about the second one.

Does that mean, barring trades, the Bucs should just skip some of their picks, or that those players should come to Tampa thinking they have no hope? Absolutely not. First, any and/or all of the new draftees could perform well enough that they supplant a returning player. It can't be ruled out, even if we are talking about the odds of all of them making it. Second, and more importantly, there are lots of practice squad spots available. I think every player the Bucs draft this weekend will have a good chance of sticking on either the active roster or the practice squad.

Prior to the pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA had agreed on a new CBA last March that included a gradual expansion of the practice squad. It was originally going to be 10 players in 2020, 12 in 2021 and then 14 in 2022 and beyond. Last year, the roster rules were modified in a number of ways over the summer to give teams more flexibility while trying to operate within that pandemic. One of those modifications was to make the practice squad a robust 16 players. It's possible the league will go with those rules for one more year, stick with 12 or split the difference and accelerate to 14 one year early; those decisions are still being made. Either way, there are going to be a good number of spots available for the team's newest players.

So I would probably guess that five or six draftees will make the active roster to start the season, and that may not leave too many out if draft-weekend trades reduce the Bucs' overall number of picks.

What are your thoughts on the new rule expanding eligible jersey numbers?