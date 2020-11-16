Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Panthers

So if you had to choose one player to get that Game Ball from Sunday's win, who would you choose? Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I will make it easier for you by narrowing the field of candidates a bit. After each win this season, Carmen and I are nominating one player each for a vote by the fans as to who deserves that week's Game Ball. The fans will then determine the winner in a poll at the bottom of this page, voting either for Carmen's choice or my choice…or if you aren't satisfied with the candidates we put forth, you can choose "other." Since we have decided not to duplicate picks in any given week, we're alternating the order of selection and it's Carmen's turn to go first.

Carmen Vitali: RB Ronald Jones

Let me start by just saying how tempted I was to list Justin Watson here given that he was the aforementioned wide receiver that got a sack in Sunday's game. I always joke about how good of a tackler Watson is with all his usage on special teams, but boy did he prove it as Carolina decided to try another punt fake. It worked out abysmally for punter Joseph Charlton as Watson laid a textbook tackle on him for the sack.

I digress.

It was a big day for the 2018 draft class as former second-round pick Ronald Jones made Buccaneer history on Sunday. He recorded the longest offensive touchdown by a Buccaneer on a 98-yard run in the third quarter. The Panthers had pinned the Bucs at their own two-yard line and quarterback Tom Brady I'm sure was just looking for some breathing room to get the drive going with the Bucs up 20-17. A couple key interior blocks by both fill-in center A.Q. Shipley and left guard for the day Ryan Jensen sent RoJo off to the races. Pause for recognition of those two, who made up for left guard Ali Marpet's absence nearly seamlessly. It's not easy to pull a guy out of his natural position and then sub in a center to play with a new quarterback on a week's notice. We should talk about that more.