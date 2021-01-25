Shaq Barrett or Chris Godwin? | NFC Championship Game Ball

Barrett's other two sacks came in the fourth quarter. The first one came on third down on a Green Bay drive created by Jaire Alexander's first interception. The Bucs were only leading by five at the time, but Barrett got to Rodgers on third-and-five for a 10-yard sack, keeping the Packers from swinging the game's momentum with that turnover.

Unfortunately, Alexander picked off another pass 90 seconds later, giving Green Bay yet another chance to take control. Barrett would have none of it. On the first play after the pick, he timed his get-off perfectly and shot around Wagner before he had time to react for another sack. The Packers couldn't recover and had to punt again. The rest of the game would feature just one field goal for each team, and the Bucs held on for the win. That would have been much harder to do without Shaq setting up residence in Rodgers' pocket.

Carmen Vitali: WR Chris Godwin

I was extremely tempted to put Pierre-Paul here because he was absolutely as deserving as Barrett, even insisting in the postgame pressers that they actually split the 5.0 sacks of Rodgers on the night evenly at 2.5 apiece. And to that end, I'm not sure either of them have the night they do without the interior guys on the defensive line, not least of which includes the aforementioned Vea, who I think was on the field a lot more than any of us anticipated in his first game action since Week Five.

But for the sake of giving the offense, who put up 31 points their due, it doesn't happen with Godwin. As Scott mentioned, he had 110 yards. When the offense needed a spark (or a lifeline), Godwin was there. Third and nine on the first drive of the game at the Green Bay 32? Boom, 14 yards for number 14 to move the chains. The very next drive, third and 13? Another 14-yard grab for 14. Then, first drive of the second quarter, third and nine, and you get that 52-yard completion that Scott also mentioned above, setting up a Leonard Fournette touchdown (a quite-angry 20-yard run cc: GMFB's Kyle Brandt) that gave the Bucs a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game. That means three of Godwin's five catches came on third down. His one 'rush' of the game also came on a third-down end around on the second-to-last play of the game. It gave the Bucs the first down needed to set up their victory formation and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Godwin ended the day with a 22.0 yard-per-reception average and proved that he is a do-it-all receiver that can handle the biggest of stages. The Buccaneers were also without Antonio Brown and Green Bay was paying special attention to Mike Evans, leaving a lot of the load on Godwin's shoulders. He more than delivered and single-handedly extended productive drives that contributed to the Buccaneer victory.