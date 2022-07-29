Battle for Vacant Center Spot Begins

Hainsey was a third-round draft pick in 2021 and he spent his rookie year as the backup center, seeing a total of 31 offensive snaps in the regular season. Leverett is technically a second-year player after spending his entire rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad but he won and maintained a spot on the 53-man roster throughout last year. Leverett played a total of 69 offensive snaps, most of it at left guard. He was an undrafted rookie out of Rice.

While injuries are an unavoidable part of football, and often of training camp, both Leverett and Hainsey were shaken by Jensen's misfortune.

"It just sucks to see that happen to a guy I love and to a teammate that I care about so much, a guy who gives everything he has to this and to us – to that locker room," said Hainsey. "And that's just how it goes. I've had an injury like that too and I know how he feels – it's not fun. I want to be there for him and everything, I know that he's going to be there for me, and I know that he's going to help me and Nick and everyone else."

Added Leverett: "It's always hard to see a teammate go down – especially Ryan Jensen. He's my role model, he's a great leader, and is a guy I truly look up to. I just want to say I really appreciate Ryan for everything he's done, not only for me, but this team and this organization

The Buccaneers drafted Hainsey, a right tackle at Notre Dame, with the initial idea of moving him to center. A year of learning from Jensen and the Bucs' excellent coaching staff and a dedicated offseason that included a lot of offsite work with former Buccaneers coach A.Q. Shipley in Arizona have Hainsey in a confident spot as he gets a chance to win a starting spot at his new position. He has been emboldened along the way by what he feels has been a very steady progression.

"I think I played in four [games] last year. One in the preseason and then four in the season at the end," said Hainsey. "You know, each one was better, honestly. First one was [against] Miami and I remember coming off and I forget – Blaine [Gabbert] way saying, 'Communicate more' – and then the next was better and a little better and a little better. Obviously it wasn't as much as I would have loved to play, but noticing myself improving still makes a huge difference in how I feel going out there anytime. So having said that and feeling how I feel throughout this summer and the start of camp, I feel, like I said, prepared and ready."

Multiple teammates have pegged Hainsey as one of the smartest men in their room, and he's coupled that with an emphasis on film study.