Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: July 1st, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

Jul 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Mike Evans Hosts Youth Football Camp in his hometown

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to his hometown of Gavelston, Texas over the weekend to host his annual free youth football camp. Local children ages 8 to 14 made their way to Spoor Field to learn from one of the league's elite receivers.

This is Evans' seventh consecutive summer hosting the camp. He runs it through the Mike Evans Family Foundation, and with the help of local businesses and community members, the camp features activities aimed at building leadership skills, along with the skills that Evans teaches on the gridiron.

The day also gives the campers the opportunity to take pictures and collect autographs from Evans himself.

Buccaneers announce training camp schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their 2022 training camp schedule. The schedule features 12 practices that will be open to season ticket members and special guests, including two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11. The first practice will be held on July 27. All guests will be required to purchase a digital ticket for $5. They can be purchased on the Ticketmaster account manager for all members. Those that are not able to attend practices can view the beginning of each open practice through the team's "Training Camp Report," which will be available on Buccaneers.com, as well as the Bucs YouTube channel, Facebook page and app.

Buccaneers announce additional end zone seating, called "The Krewe's Nest"

In addition to the training camp schedule, the Buccaneers also released another important announcement about Raymond James Stadium. This season, 3,600 seats are being added to the south end zone. The new seating area is being given the nickname, "The Krewe's Nest."

The additional seating brings the total capacity at Raymond James Stadium to 70,000 seats. This comes in response to unprecedented demand for 2022 season tickets.

Krewe's nest members will receive the benefit of 2022 playoff purchase priority as well as the opportunity to upgrade their seats for the 2023 season. Additional information can be found at https://buccaneers.com/tickets/ or by calling 866-582-BUCS.

Nike '11-On' Competition | Gallery

View the best photos of local high school programs competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges & more at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' '11-On' competition with Nike.

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - A general view before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - A general view before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson speaks to athletes before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - A general view before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - A general view before the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 25, 2022 - Athletes compete in the Nike 11-On tournament at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

