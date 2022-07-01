In Case You Missed It: July 1st, 2022

Buccaneers announce training camp schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their 2022 training camp schedule. The schedule features 12 practices that will be open to season ticket members and special guests, including two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11. The first practice will be held on July 27. All guests will be required to purchase a digital ticket for $5. They can be purchased on the Ticketmaster account manager for all members. Those that are not able to attend practices can view the beginning of each open practice through the team's "Training Camp Report," which will be available on Buccaneers.com, as well as the Bucs YouTube channel, Facebook page and app.