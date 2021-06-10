Wrapping up the Offseason | S.S. Mailbag

Hey Scott,

I was wondering if you guys are still working on the "In The Current". We got to see a preview months ago but haven't heard anything ever since. I always love the behind the scenes episodes and see them being created by a number of teams around the NFL. Anything coming up for the Bucs?

- JC (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Have I got some good news for you, JC! Not only is "In The Current" coming back, but you don't have long to wait at all and you're going to be getting the best yet from this acclaimed series. (It's here where I say that I personally have no hand in producing "In The Current" and am just a huge fan like the rest of you.)

The first episode of the new installment in "In The Current" will drop next Wednesday, June 16, at 8:00 p.m. You'll be able to find it on Buccaneers.com, on the Buccaneers app, on YouTube and on Facebook. This will be the first of six (SIX!) new episodes, all fitting together to chronicle the Buccaneers incredible and unprecedented Super Bowl championship season.

The six episodes will all be published at the same time on the same platforms each Wednesday through June and July. The final episode, which highlights Super Bowl LV itself, will air on July 21, just a few days before the Buccaneers open training camp for their title-defense season.

I've been lucky enough to see some clips from these six episodes and let's just say, goosebumps. I guess I could watch them all ahead of time if I wanted to, but I'd rather see it unfold a week at a time like everyone else. Starting just six days from now!

Are there any injuries we should be concerned about heading into the regular season? Any of the injuries from last season that would keep players out of week one?

- @peter_stahl1 (via Instagram)

Speaking of good news, Bruce Arians tossed around a handful of it on Tuesday after the first mini-camp practice. All 89 players on the roster (it was 90 before the Kinley news) were in attendance and only six of those 89 were unable to take the field to start the week. Arians ended up giving updates on five of them, the exception being wide receiver John Franklin, who has not yet returned from the ACL injury he suffered in camp last year.

The other five are rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Jordan Whitehead. Of those five, Whitehead has the most recovery time left after having offseason shoulder surgery. You can read Arians' comments on those players here.

Basically, most of them were some variation of "close" in Arians' estimation. And to get directly to your question, no there are no current issues that would keep any Buccaneer players out of action in Week One of the 2021 season. In fact, they should all be ready for the start of training camp. Arians said so directly on Tuesday:

"None of those guys will have any problem for training camp."

Now, we've all followed the NFL long enough to know that the best laid plans don't always come to fruition. There could be set-backs or new injuries, or slower-than-expected recoveries. There will almost surely be a couple injuries sustained in training camp, just hopefully none of the long-term variety. Anything can happen between now and September 9, but at the moment things look good for Tampa Bay on the injury front.

Are there any defensive or offensive team records we could easily break this season?

- @1nehungrybarber (via Instagram)

I guess it depends on what you mean by "easily." For instance, I could easily see Tom Brady breaking his own single-season Buccaneer record of 40 touchdown passes from last year. He's got the same crew of pass-catchers around him, he's going into the season with a full grasp of the offseason this time and, if anything, passing numbers around the league keep going up every year. However, I don't think it's in any way "easy" to throw 41 touchdown passes in a season so I'm not sure that qualifies.

I see the team's single-season scoring record the same way. Ryan Succop broke that mark last year with 136 points as he was a very accurate kicker for a very good offensive team. And he wasn't even one of the top five scorers in the NFL! If the Buccaneers are as good or better on offense in 2021 and Succop continues to be very accurate, he's almost certainly going to finish within range of the record. It probably will depend on how well the Bucs do in the red zone and therefore how many field goals he gets to try.

Most of the Buccaneers' single-season rushing and receiving records are probably out of reach this year simply because of how thoroughly the ball will be spread around. Ronald Jones and/or Leonard Fournette could have a great season but probably won't get enough carries to get to 1,544 rushing yards. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and others sharing the targets, I doubt any of them will get to 106 catches or 1,524 yards, either.

On defense, the big three single-season record are tackles, sacks and interceptions, and the bar is set very high on all three. Hardy Nickerson's 214 tackles in 1993 haven't been approached in a long time, and Ronde Barber's 10 interceptions in 2001 are a bit anachronistic. Shaq Barrett did just recently break the team's sack record, with 19.5 in 2019, but in doing so he may have put it out of reach.