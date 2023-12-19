Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

With Ryan Neal out, the Buccaneers mostly split the second safety snaps between rookie Kaevon Merriweather and versatile veteran Dee Delaney. Merriweather got the start but Delaney ended up with the higher snap count as he played primarily on passing downs. Delaney had 47 snaps out of a possible 60, while Merriweather logged 17. Delaney finished the game with four tackles, Merriweather with three.

Defensive lineman Deadrin Senat was added to the depth chart as a third nose tackle after being signed off the practice squad to the active roster last week. He gave the Bucs added depth on the defensive line with Will Gholston sidelined by an injury, but he only appeared on special teams in Green Bay. Rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac was removed from the depth chart after being waived last week, although he has been re-signed to the practice squad.

Rookie Yaya Diaby logged the most snaps among the six outside linebackers the Bucs had active on Sunday, with 36, four more than fellow starter Shaquil Barrett. Anthony Nelson got 28 snaps and his third sack of the season, to 18 for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and six for Markees Watts. Cam Gill only played on special teams.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White