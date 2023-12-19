Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.
Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.
OFFENSE
WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer *, David Moore
WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler
C: Robert Hainsey
RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett
RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
TE: Ko Kieft
TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham *
QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford
RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker *
Wide receiver David Moore played in his fourth straight game and saw a season-high 16 snaps, one of which was his 52-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that essentially put the Packers away in a 34-20 Bucs win in Green Bay. Moore has now been officially added to the depth chart because he was promoted to the active roster last week. His first three appearances all came after game day elevations from the practice squad. Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was waived last Friday, has been removed from the depth chart.
The Bucs used a little bit more 12 personnel in Green Bay after going almost exclusively with 11 packages the week before, which meant a little more playing time for tight ends Ko Kieft and Payne Durham. Both Kieft and Durham played 13 snaps while starter Cade Otton was on the field for 56 of a possible 62 offensive plays. Kieft recorded his first reception of the season and made it count, scoring on a two-yard play late in the third quarter.
Wideout Trey Palmer, who played 85% of the snaps in Atlanta in Week 14 saw that fall to 56% in Green Bay, with some of those snaps going to Palmer, Kieft and Durham. Palmer caught one pass for five yards on two targets. Mike Evans saw the most snaps among the wide receivers, with 53, while Chris Godwin had 50 snaps and turned them into 10 catches for 155 yards.
DEFENSE
DL: Calijah Kancey *, Pat O'Connor
NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Deadrin Senat
DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
OLB: Yaya Diaby *, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts *
ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell
ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *
OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum
CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes *
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *
S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney
With Ryan Neal out, the Buccaneers mostly split the second safety snaps between rookie Kaevon Merriweather and versatile veteran Dee Delaney. Merriweather got the start but Delaney ended up with the higher snap count as he played primarily on passing downs. Delaney had 47 snaps out of a possible 60, while Merriweather logged 17. Delaney finished the game with four tackles, Merriweather with three.
Defensive lineman Deadrin Senat was added to the depth chart as a third nose tackle after being signed off the practice squad to the active roster last week. He gave the Bucs added depth on the defensive line with Will Gholston sidelined by an injury, but he only appeared on special teams in Green Bay. Rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac was removed from the depth chart after being waived last week, although he has been re-signed to the practice squad.
Rookie Yaya Diaby logged the most snaps among the six outside linebackers the Bucs had active on Sunday, with 36, four more than fellow starter Shaquil Barrett. Anthony Nelson got 28 snaps and his third sack of the season, to 18 for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and six for Markees Watts. Cam Gill only played on special teams.
SPECIALISTS
P: Jake Camarda
PK: Chase McLaughlin
KO: Jake Camarda
H: Jake Camarda
LS: Zach Triner
PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *
KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White
Even with his slightly expanded role on offense, Kieft led the team with 19 snaps on special teams, out of a possible 25. Gill was next with 18, while cornerback Zyon McCollum handled 13 kick-coverage snaps despite playing every snap on defense. Gill and McCollum had the Bucs' two special teams tackles in the game. Despite only punting one time – a kick that produced a 65-yard net and was downed at the Packers' four-yard line – Jake Camarda logged 14 special teams snaps. He also kicked off seven times and was the holder on two field goals and four extra points.