Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White: Natural "Feel" in Every Run Type 

New Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales dishes on Rachaad White’s natural ability in both wide and mid zone, bolstering the offense

Aug 02, 2023 at 09:41 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

White TC Wed

As a new NFL season sits on the horizon, optimism abounds. Training camp is in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and pressure escalates as players undergo the acclimation to padded workouts in the Florida heat.

Many storylines have sparked interest for Bucs enthusiasts during the offseason, including running back Rachaad White and the implementation of Dave Canales' offense. Tampa Bay's retooled offense will have more movement in 2023 from quarterback scrambles and bootlegs to misdirection and mid zone.

In a mid zone scheme, the concept is similar to outside zone, where the offensive line moves laterally to reach defenders to open a seam for the running back to go through. The main contrast between the two is the tackle on the play side kicks out the edge defender in mid zone instead of reach blocking like they are responsible for in outside zone. The running back's primary read shifts to the B-gap, instead of the C-gap around the outside hip of the tackle. The goal is to get the rusher in space at a quicker rate to generate yards.

White, the Bucs workhorse, is a complete package, possessing inside/outside versatility and effectiveness as both a pass protector on blitz pickups and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He can handle a three-down workload of carries and catches, with his development in-line. White is patient in letting his blocks develop and can stack cuts when navigating around linebackers. He has the burst getting north to excel on the edge and the physicality to handle dirty runs between the tackles. White's combination of vision, contact balance and athletic traits make him dangerous in a variety of schemes.

"I am just waiting to see some live bullet play from him, but I mean he is just so natural," said Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales. "Everything he does, the run game, the pass game, pass protection, and routes. He is really a natural with both hands catching the ball. I think he is going to be fantastic. My part, and our part as a staff, is just making sure that we are able to take advantage of all that skill set that he brings…There really is not a run type that he has not shown to just kind of feel. He feels it really well. He does not restrict us in what we do in that regard."

White consistently maximizes his blocks and with a well-rounded skillset, he will assume a featured role in 2023. Last season, White accumulated 469 snaps (38.57%). He finished his rookie campaign with 481 yards on 129 rushes and a touchdown for an average of 3.7 yards per attempt. In the passing game, White contributed 290 yards on 50 receptions and two touchdowns. He can create on his own and is an underrated pass-catcher with fluidity on routes. Despite the stat sheet and scoreboard dictating the Bucs' offensive playbook last season with a pass-heavy script, White became a bright spot. This year, White continues to garner attention for his splash plays on the practice field. Donning No. 1, White will be a main fixture in Tampa Bay's reimagined offense, looking to set the tone on the gridiron come fall.

Related Content

news

Yaya Diaby, Building Pass Rush Repertoire to Unleash Power

During training camp, rookie OLB Yaya Diaby has made his presence felt with a blend of relentless pursuit and power

news

Bucs QB Competition Gets Tighter

As training camp continues for the Buccaneers, the head-to-head battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heats up

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 5

Top highlights during Day Five of Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players underwent their first padded practice

news

Bucs Grind Out First Practice in Pads

Tampa Bay players put on "full dress" for the first time in 2023, dialing up the intensity at training camp as special guests from the military looked on

news

Deven Thompkins: Optimizing Growth Through Speed Processing

During training camp, second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins continues to shine between the hashes

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Top highlights during Day Three of the Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players hit the field for practice

news

Ryan Jensen Re-Energized by "Crazy Road" to Recovery

As he continues on his uncommon path back from a 2022 training camp knee injury, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen believes the year-long experience has helped him grow as a man and a father

news

Baker Mayfield: "I Will Always Have a Chip on My Shoulder"

As the quarterback competition continues for the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield is focused on approaching every day with the same intensity

news

Rookie Rise: SirVocea Dennis Nabs Interception During Practice

Buccaneers fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis left an impression on Thursday during the team period, snagging an interception

news

Back in Action, Sean Tucker Eager to Show Off His Speed

Now that he's put a heart issue detected at the NFL Combine behind him, rookie RB Sean Tucker is seeking any way to get on the field for the Bucs this season, and his explosive speed may be the key

news

Bucs Anticipating Third-Year Leap from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Bucs have added depth to their outside linebacker rotation in 2023 but may get the biggest boost in their edge rush production if 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka ups his production significantly in 2023

Advertising