OLB Shaquil Barrett "Cleared" to Practice at Training Camp 

Training camp will kick off this week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and cornerstone outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is trending in a positive direction. Barrett, the team's sack aficionado, suffered a torn Achilles last October in the third quarter of the 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded a sack and three tackles for loss before suffering the significant season-ending injury. The team faced a setback as a whole, losing a player that opponents must account for with double teams.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Barrett has been cleared to practice for training camp. After undergoing a grueling rehab process to repair the torn Achilles tendon, Barrett is ready to join his teammates on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. He avoided placement on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and his presence will be a welcomed sight for players, coaches and fans alike.

During the offseason, Shaq Barrett, his wife Jordanna, and their family endured unimaginable tragedy. Shaq and Jordanna's two-year-old daughter, Arrayah Sue Barrett, passed away on April 30.

"I cannot speak to the journey he has been on because I have not been in those shoes," General Manger Jason Licht said. "It is amazing the resolve that he and his family have and the toughness that they all have. Jordanna [Barrett] has been a true fighter and Shaq is just an amazing person, as we all know. That whole family is amazing, and I can't say that I would be in the same position as they are when that happened. It is just a true inspiration to all of us."

Shaq Barrett endured inconceivable mental, physical and emotional pain over the past six months and although the trauma remains, hope abounds. Barrett utilized recovery as a therapeutic task to fortify his mind and body in the healing and grieving process.

"This is what he poured himself into for his family," Licht remarked. "So, it is good for all of us."

Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and garnered a Pro Bowl nod in 2019, will look to disrupt at the line of scrimmage come fall. His closing burst overwhelms, and Barrett's trademark rip and cross-chop moves keep tackles at bay. The seasoned veteran's long-awaited return will help energize the squad in 2023, cultivating growth. Barrett will don a new number this upcoming season, switching from No. 58 to No. 7 – the same numeral he wore as a child for Charm City Buccaneers Youth Football Development.

Excitement not only builds for cleats on grass, but in his personal life, too. Jordanna posted on Instagram in July that she is pregnant with another daughter, due in February.