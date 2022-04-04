Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed fourth-year offensive lineman Fred Johnson, three years after the first time they tried to bring him to town.

Johnson signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, not long after he was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson had initially received a qualifying offer from the Bengals to become a restricted free agent but he was let go last Tuesday shortly after signing the offer.

Johnson, who played his college football at Florida, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He made the Steelers' active roster to start the season but was waived in October without appearing in a game. The Buccaneers were one of two teams to put in a waiver claim but the Bengals had the higher priority.

Over the next two-and-a-half seasons in Cincinnati, Johnson appeared in 23 games and made eight starts, including six at left tackle in 2020. Last season, he started the Bengals' Week 15 win in Denver, stepping in at right tackle for the injured Riley Reiff.