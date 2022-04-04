Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Buccaneers continued to rebuild their offensive line depth on Monday, signing former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who made starts at both tackle spots for Cincinnati over the past two years

Apr 04, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_FredJohnson_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed fourth-year offensive lineman Fred Johnson, three years after the first time they tried to bring him to town.

Johnson signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, not long after he was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson had initially received a qualifying offer from the Bengals to become a restricted free agent but he was let go last Tuesday shortly after signing the offer.

Johnson, who played his college football at Florida, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He made the Steelers' active roster to start the season but was waived in October without appearing in a game. The Buccaneers were one of two teams to put in a waiver claim but the Bengals had the higher priority.

Over the next two-and-a-half seasons in Cincinnati, Johnson appeared in 23 games and made eight starts, including six at left tackle in 2020. Last season, he started the Bengals' Week 15 win in Denver, stepping in at right tackle for the injured Riley Reiff.

The 6-7, 326-pound Johnson joins a Buccaneers offensive line that will have something of a new look in 2022. Tampa Bay lost both of its starting guards from the 2021 line with the retirement of Ali Marpet and the departure of Alex Cappa in free agency. However, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was re-signed and could now be flanked by Aaron Stinnie and Shaq Mason. Stinnie also re-signed before hitting free agency and Mason was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots. Josh Wells, the Buccaneers' swing tackle for most of the past three seasons, re-signed with the team last week.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Bucs' impressive 2022 offseason continues, most recently with the re-signing of lead back Leonard Fournette and stalwart DL Will Gholston…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Ryan Griffin Returns for Potential Eighth Buc Season

QB Ryan Griffin, who was on the Buccaneers' active roster from 2015-20 and on the team's practice squad in 2021, re-signed with Tampa Bay for the fourth time on Thursday
news

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who impressively played through a painful hand injury in last season's Week One win over Dallas, re-signed with the Bucs on Monday and will enter his fourth season as the team's long-snapper
news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Josh Wells, who has served as the Buccaneers' primary swing tackle for the past three seasons, re-signed with the team for the third year in a row on Monday
news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers. 
news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday
news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England
news

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
news

Chris Godwin: 'We're Back, Man'

With the ink drying on his new long-term deal on Monday, WR Chris Godwin reflected on a whirlwind week, the Bucs' aggressive roster moves and what it means for the team in 2022
news

Bucs and Chris Godwin Lock In Long-Term

WR Chris Godwin got the franchise tag for a second consecutive year in 2021, but this time it facilitated a new three-year deal to keep the leading receiver in the NFL's top-ranked passing attack in place
news

Bucs Acquire Patriots G Shaq Mason for Draft Pick

The Buccaneers have sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft to New England in exchange for guard Shaq Mason, pending a physical...Mason has started 111 games for the Patriots over the past seven seasons 
Advertising