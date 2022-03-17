Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

(Editor's Note: Since the Buccaneers typically do not make signings or re-signings official until the player has actually put his signature on the contract, there are additional reported moves by the team that will be added when and if they are confirmed by the team. The same is true of reports of Buccaneer players set to sign with new teams.)
The NFL's new league year arrived on Wednesday, and it started the way it always does, with a flood of freshly-minted free agents hitting the market and some of them getting new deals in place very quickly.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of work to do in service of shaping their roster for 2022, particularly if they want to keep as much of last year's division-winning core intact as possible. That work has already begun, starting with the team placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin for a second consecutive year. After that move and before the official start of free agency, the Bucs struck new deals with guard Aaron Stinnie, center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis. That is a great start, but even with those developments, Tampa Bay still had 19 unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and two non-tendered players hit the market at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. (Several of those 19 quickly signed deals with other teams, or are reportedly set to do so; see below.)
There are many questions to be answered in the weeks and months to come. Will the 2022 Buccaneers have anything close to the level of success they enjoyed in terms of "keeping the band together" in 2021, when every single start and most role players returned from the Super Bowl LV-winning team? Will Tom Brady's decision to play in 2022 affect the thinking of those aforementioned Buccaneer free agents? Will Rob Gronkowski emulate his pal Tom and come back for another year, too? Who will the Bucs' prioritize on that long list? Who will leave Tampa in favor of a lucrative paycheck or a larger role elsewhere?
"Every year presents new challenges," said General Manager Jason Licht. "You have to keep the [salary] cap in mind, obviously, that we are all up against. You don't want to mortgage too much of the future. You want to remain competitive as long as you can. Ideally, we'd like to keep the core players that we have, the very good players that we have. They are all really good. I don't want to name players because I don't want to leave any out because in one way, shape, or form, they are all a priority. But, you want to try and keep as many as you can and you want to keep the pipeline coming from the players that we already have and give them opportunities. One door closes, another one opens. We feel like we have some players that could surprise some people next year if they are given the opportunity."
We'll follow those situations and all of the comings and goings on the Bucs' roster over the next few months with our 2022 Free Agency Tracker, of which this is the first version. Here's where the team stands at the very beginning of the new league year:
New Arrivals
Over the past two offseasons, with the focus being squarely on retaining their own good players, the Bucs have hardly touched the outside market. Of course the one big-name signing the Bucs made over those two seasons was really the biggest-name-ever signing, as Tom Brady chose to start a new chapter in his career in 2020.
Last year, Tampa Bay did not sign a single player who qualified as an unrestricted free agent at the start of the open market, and their only real addition of note was running back Giovani Bernard, who was waived by Cincinnati in April. Given their own free agents and a relatively tight cap situations, it's likely the Buccaneers will make only a limited number of forays into the outside market.
Franchise Tag
The Buccaneers are using their franchise tag for the third offseason in a row, with Godwin getting it for a second time after it went to Shaquil Barrett in 2020. Prior to this current run, the franchise had never used a franchise tag in consecutive seasons.
The Buccaneers and Godwin may have been working quietly behind the scenes to get a longer-term deal done before the tag deadline, and there's no reason that work has to end now. Even with the franchise tag in place, the team and one of its star receivers can continue to work on a new contract. In fact, they have until July 15 to get a multi-year contract done before that option expires and Godwin would have to play on the one-year tender offer that comes with the tag.
Each team can only use the franchise tag once in any given year, so by placing it on Godwin the Buccaneers also cleared the path for any of their other potential free agents to hit the market if they so choose.
Re-Signed Players
A year ago, in addition to placing the franchise tag on Godwin, the Buccaneers also got new deals in place for potential UFAs Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett on or before the day free agency kicked off. This time around, the first couple signings addressed an offensive line that was in danger of losing up to three of its 2021 starters. That made the return of Stinnie, a valued reserve who could step into a more prominent role in 2022, more of a priority and he got a deal done over the weekend prior to free agency.
Next was Ryan Jensen, the team's starting center and emotional lightning rod on the field. Jensen is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, which came at the end of the fourth and final year of his original UFA contract with the Buccaneers. That 2018 deal provided such good returns that the Buccaneers gave Jensen another three-year contract on Monday. With Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retiring and the Bucs other starting guard cashing in on the open market (see below), retaining some continuity between tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs was very important.
The Bucs weren't done. If Jensen was "a major priority" for the Buccaneers in free agency, as Licht said on Monday, Davis wasn't far behind. The 2018 second-round pick, who is still just 25 years old and in the prime of his career, surely would have had plenty of teams interested in him if he hit the open market, but he chose to stay in Tampa with a new three-year deal, signing the day before the start of free agency. Davis has led the NFL over the past three seasons with 48 passes defensed despite missing 11 games in that span.
Players Released, Traded and/or Signed by Other Teams
Whitehead missed time with hamstring and calf injuries last season but otherwise started all 16 games in which he played, including the playoffs. He was fourth on the team with 78 tackles and he added two interceptions and eight passes defensed. Particularly effective around the line of scrimmage, Whitehead was known as one of the hardest hitters on Tampa Bay's defense.
Howard was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2017 and he averaged 485 yards and four touchdowns per season over his first three years in Tampa. However, he missed all but four games in 2020 with an Achilles tendon injury and was limited to 14 catches and 135 yards in 17 games last year. Howard now settles in at the site of arguably his best game as a pro, as he had six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo during his rookie season.
Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents
- S Andrew Adams
- RB Giovani Bernard
- G Alex Cappa
- CB Pierre Desir
- RB Leonard Fournette
- QB Blaine Gabbert
- DL Will Gholston
- TE Rob Gronkowski
- RB Ronald Jones
- DL Steve McLendon
- ILB Kevin Minter
- WR Breshad Perriman
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
- S Curtis Riley
- CB Richard Sherman
- DL Ndamukong Suh
- T Josh Wells
Players with expired contracts and at least four accrued seasons of free agency credit are unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and can sign with any team. After their exit in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs, the Buccaneers had 23 players who could have landed in that category on March 17, including seven who started in the title game. However, they have already made good headway on the list with the tag for Godwin and the deals for Stinnie, Jensen and Davis.
That list, however, still contains lead rusher Leonard Fournette, primary backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and, as noted, Tom Brady's mind-melded passing connection, tight end Rob Gronkowski. The interior defensive line could take several hits as Ndamukong Suh, Will Gholston and Steve McLendon are all on the list, as well.
Remaining Restricted Free Agents
· None
Players with expired contracts and three years of free agency credit become restricted free agents if they are given a tender offer prior to the start of free agency. There have been fewer players in this category since the NFL made four-year deals standard for every draft pick. The players in this category either did not make it through that four-year deal or were undrafted players who got shorter original deals.
Remaining Exclusive Rights Free Agents
· None
Exclusive rights free agents have an expired contract and two or fewer years of free agency credit. This year, the Buccaneers have no players in that category.
Non-Tendered Free Agents
· DL Patrick O'Connor
· LS Zach Triner
Players who could have become restricted or exclusive rights free agents become equivalent to unrestricted free agents if they do not receive a qualifying offer from their respective teams. That is the case for O'Connor and Triner, both of whom have three years of accrued free agency credit but were not tendered offers by the Buccaneers. O'Connor was one of the Bucs' most active special teams player before a late-season knee injury shut him down. Triner handled the Bucs' long-snapping duties for 11 games, sandwiched around a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to a finger fracture.