Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Franchise Tag

The Buccaneers are using their franchise tag for the third offseason in a row, with Godwin getting it for a second time after it went to Shaquil Barrett in 2020. Prior to this current run, the franchise had never used a franchise tag in consecutive seasons.

The Buccaneers and Godwin may have been working quietly behind the scenes to get a longer-term deal done before the tag deadline, and there's no reason that work has to end now. Even with the franchise tag in place, the team and one of its star receivers can continue to work on a new contract. In fact, they have until July 15 to get a multi-year contract done before that option expires and Godwin would have to play on the one-year tender offer that comes with the tag.

Each team can only use the franchise tag once in any given year, so by placing it on Godwin the Buccaneers also cleared the path for any of their other potential free agents to hit the market if they so choose.

Re-Signed Players

A year ago, in addition to placing the franchise tag on Godwin, the Buccaneers also got new deals in place for potential UFAs Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett on or before the day free agency kicked off. This time around, the first couple signings addressed an offensive line that was in danger of losing up to three of its 2021 starters. That made the return of Stinnie, a valued reserve who could step into a more prominent role in 2022, more of a priority and he got a deal done over the weekend prior to free agency.

Next was Ryan Jensen, the team's starting center and emotional lightning rod on the field. Jensen is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, which came at the end of the fourth and final year of his original UFA contract with the Buccaneers. That 2018 deal provided such good returns that the Buccaneers gave Jensen another three-year contract on Monday. With Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retiring and the Bucs other starting guard cashing in on the open market (see below), retaining some continuity between tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs was very important.

The Bucs weren't done. If Jensen was "a major priority" for the Buccaneers in free agency, as Licht said on Monday, Davis wasn't far behind. The 2018 second-round pick, who is still just 25 years old and in the prime of his career, surely would have had plenty of teams interested in him if he hit the open market, but he chose to stay in Tampa with a new three-year deal, signing the day before the start of free agency. Davis has led the NFL over the past three seasons with 48 passes defensed despite missing 11 games in that span.

Players Released, Traded and/or Signed by Other Teams

Whitehead missed time with hamstring and calf injuries last season but otherwise started all 16 games in which he played, including the playoffs. He was fourth on the team with 78 tackles and he added two interceptions and eight passes defensed. Particularly effective around the line of scrimmage, Whitehead was known as one of the hardest hitters on Tampa Bay's defense.

Howard was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2017 and he averaged 485 yards and four touchdowns per season over his first three years in Tampa. However, he missed all but four games in 2020 with an Achilles tendon injury and was limited to 14 catches and 135 yards in 17 games last year. Howard now settles in at the site of arguably his best game as a pro, as he had six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo during his rookie season.

Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents

S Andrew Adams

RB Giovani Bernard

G Alex Cappa

CB Pierre Desir

RB Leonard Fournette

QB Blaine Gabbert

DL Will Gholston

TE Rob Gronkowski

RB Ronald Jones

DL Steve McLendon

ILB Kevin Minter

WR Breshad Perriman

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

S Curtis Riley

CB Richard Sherman

DL Ndamukong Suh

T Josh Wells

Players with expired contracts and at least four accrued seasons of free agency credit are unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and can sign with any team. After their exit in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs, the Buccaneers had 23 players who could have landed in that category on March 17, including seven who started in the title game. However, they have already made good headway on the list with the tag for Godwin and the deals for Stinnie, Jensen and Davis.

That list, however, still contains lead rusher Leonard Fournette, primary backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and, as noted, Tom Brady's mind-melded passing connection, tight end Rob Gronkowski. The interior defensive line could take several hits as Ndamukong Suh, Will Gholston and Steve McLendon are all on the list, as well.

Remaining Restricted Free Agents

· None

Players with expired contracts and three years of free agency credit become restricted free agents if they are given a tender offer prior to the start of free agency. There have been fewer players in this category since the NFL made four-year deals standard for every draft pick. The players in this category either did not make it through that four-year deal or were undrafted players who got shorter original deals.

Remaining Exclusive Rights Free Agents

· None

Exclusive rights free agents have an expired contract and two or fewer years of free agency credit. This year, the Buccaneers have no players in that category.

Non-Tendered Free Agents

· DL Patrick O'Connor

· LS Zach Triner