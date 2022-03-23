Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

After missing the Buccaneers' Wild Card win over Philadelphia in January, Fournette returned to the field for the Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Rams and produced 107 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Outsized postseason production has been a hallmark of Fournette's NFL career – thus the nicknames 'Playoff Lenny' and 'Lombardi Lenny' – most notably after the 2020 season when he became just the third player in league history to score touchdowns in four different games in the same playoffs.

In those four games, including Super Bowl LV, Fournette led the Bucs' offense with 448 yards from scrimmage and averaged 4.7 yards from scrimmage. Overall, including a 2017 playoff run with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette has averaged 105.1 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in eight outings.

The Buccaneers led the NFL in passing yards in 2021 and finished second in both total offense and scoring and should be poised to be similarly productive in 2022. Brady's decision to return after an unofficial 40-day 'retirement' was the key to that continuity but the team has now also retained Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin and center Ryan Jensen. Tight end Rob Gronkowski may also return and the Bucs have added another productive receiver in free agency in former Falcon Russell Gage. The offensive line has lost starting guards Ali Marpet (to retirement) and Alex Cappa (to free agency) but was able to retain potential starter Aaron Stinnie and trade for former Patriot guard Shaq Mason.