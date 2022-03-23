Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Mar 23, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady back for 2022 and they're making sure he has all the firepower he needs for a run at a third straight playoff berth, and hopefully more.

The latest key contributor from the Buccaneers 2020-21 offense to return to the fold is running back Leonard Fournette﻿, who re-signed with the team on Wednesday. After his incredible star turn during Tampa Bay's playoff run to the Super Bowl LV championship, Fournette solidified his hold on the starting job in the backfield with a very productive 2021 campaign.

Though a hamstring pull put him on injured reserve for the final three games of the regular season and the first playoff contest, Fournette led the Buccaneers with 812 yards on 180 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per tote. He was also an integral part of Brady's passing attack; at the time of his injury, Fournette was leading all NFL running backs with 69 receptions, which he turned into 454 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, Fournette found the end zone 10 times, ranking second on the team to Mike Evans' 14 scores.

Top Photos of Leonard Fournette as a Buccaneer

View the top pictures of Leonard Fournette from his first two seasons with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Guard Ali Marpet #74 during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Guard Ali Marpet #74 during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 101

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 101

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers 45-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 101

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers 45-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 101

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 101

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 101

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 101

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 101

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 101

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 101

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 101

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 101

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 101

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 101

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 101

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 101

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 01, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during CBS' Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 01, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during CBS' Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 01, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during CBS' Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 01, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during CBS' Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center prior to Super Bowl LV. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 101

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 101

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 101

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 101

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 101

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 101

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 101

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Asset Shoot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 101

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery
48 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery
49 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 101

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 101

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 101

TAMPA, FL - JULY 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 101

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 101

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 101

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 101

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 101

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 101

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 101

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an episode of Horsin' Around at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 101

TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an episode of Horsin' Around at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an episode of Horsin' Around at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 101

TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an episode of Horsin' Around at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 101

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 101

TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 101

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 101

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - November 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Washington Football Team won the game, 29-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 101

LANDOVER, MD - November 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Washington Football Team won the game, 29-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 29-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 101

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 14, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 29-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 101

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays catch with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays catch with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 101

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 101

ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 101

ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 101

ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 101

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 101

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 101

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 101

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 101

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 101

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 101

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After missing the Buccaneers' Wild Card win over Philadelphia in January, Fournette returned to the field for the Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Rams and produced 107 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Outsized postseason production has been a hallmark of Fournette's NFL career – thus the nicknames 'Playoff Lenny' and 'Lombardi Lenny' – most notably after the 2020 season when he became just the third player in league history to score touchdowns in four different games in the same playoffs.

In those four games, including Super Bowl LV, Fournette led the Bucs' offense with 448 yards from scrimmage and averaged 4.7 yards from scrimmage. Overall, including a 2017 playoff run with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette has averaged 105.1 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in eight outings.

The Buccaneers led the NFL in passing yards in 2021 and finished second in both total offense and scoring and should be poised to be similarly productive in 2022. Brady's decision to return after an unofficial 40-day 'retirement' was the key to that continuity but the team has now also retained Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin and center Ryan Jensen. Tight end Rob Gronkowski may also return and the Bucs have added another productive receiver in free agency in former Falcon Russell Gage. The offensive line has lost starting guards Ali Marpet (to retirement) and Alex Cappa (to free agency) but was able to retain potential starter Aaron Stinnie and trade for former Patriot guard Shaq Mason.

Fournette originally entered the NFL as the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 draft. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in two of his three seasons in Jacksonville and produced 1,674 yards from scrimmage in 2019 but was released by the Jaguars late in their 2020 training camp. The Buccaneers signed the former LSU star before the start of the regular season and he split time with starter Ronald Jones before taking over in the playoffs due to Jones' late-season injury and COVID issues. Jones is currently an unrestricted free agent. Overall, Fournette has played in 63 regular-season games with 52 starts and has produced 3,810 rushing yards, 239 receptions for 1,696 yards and 35 total touchdowns.

