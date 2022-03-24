Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday

Mar 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_Gholston_16x9

Will Gholston has played in 136 regular-season games as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, more than any other defensive lineman in franchise history other than Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Now Gholston will get a chance to pass Sapp on that list, too.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers officially announced the re-signing of Gholston, the ninth-year lineman who had become an unrestricted free agent on March 16. That stretches his tenure as a Buccaneer to a decade after he was originally drafted in the fourth round in 2013. Gholston is the second-longest tenured player on Tampa Bay's 2022 roster after inside linebacker Lavonte David, who is entering his 11th season.

This is the third contract that Gholston has signed with the Buccaneers, after he finished his initial four-year rookie deal in 2016 and subsequently signed a new five-year pact to stick around through 2021. He finished that contract too, which is a relative rarity in the NFL, and has now played in those 136 games with 78 starts plus another six contests and one start in the postseason. Sapp played in 140 games for the Buccaneers from 1995 through 2003, the 10th-most by any player in franchise annals.

Gholston has consistently provided value for the Buccaneers in a variety of different defensive schemes over the past nine seasons but has seen his career rejuvenated in particular with the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles. A perfect fit as a strongside 3-4 end in Bowles' schemes, Gholston has been a key figure in the Buccaneers' stifling run defense, which has allowed the fewest yards in the NFL over the past three seasons. He also has 8.5 of his career 19.5 sacks over those three campaigns, along with 38 quarterback hits.

In fact, Gholston has been perhaps the Bucs' most underrated pass-rusher over the past two seasons in particular. In 2020, he led Tampa Bay's defense during the regular season with 20 quarterback hits, helping propel the team to the playoffs and an eventual Super Bowl LV championship. Last year, he set a new career high with 4.5 sacks while adding another 17 quarterback hits.

Gholston's decision to return for a 10th season in Tampa and to pursue another championship helps one of the few positions on the Bucs' current depth chart that had grown a bit thin. With Gholston, Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon all hitting free agency last week, the Buccaneers had only two defensive linemen under contract who had seen any regular season playing time for them, Vita Vea and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Overall in this 136 regular-season games, Gholston has amassed 352 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, 72 quarterback hits, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers. 
news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England
news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Bucs' impressive 2022 offseason continues, most recently with the re-signing of lead back Leonard Fournette and stalwart DL Will Gholston…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
news

Chris Godwin: 'We're Back, Man'

With the ink drying on his new long-term deal on Monday, WR Chris Godwin reflected on a whirlwind week, the Bucs' aggressive roster moves and what it means for the team in 2022
news

Bucs and Chris Godwin Lock In Long-Term

WR Chris Godwin got the franchise tag for a second consecutive year in 2021, but this time it facilitated a new three-year deal to keep the leading receiver in the NFL's top-ranked passing attack in place
news

Bucs Acquire Patriots G Shaq Mason for Draft Pick

The Buccaneers have sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft to New England in exchange for guard Shaq Mason, pending a physical...Mason has started 111 games for the Patriots over the past seven seasons 
news

Bucs Land Former Falcons WR Russell Gage Jr.

Former Atlanta WR Russell Gage Jr. officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday, staying in the NFC South but joining Tom Brady and a passing attack that led the league in 2021 
news

Carlton Davis Signs New Deal to Stay with Bucs

Cornerback Carlton Davis passed on free agency to sign a new three-year contract with the Buccaneers, who are working aggressively to maintain a championship-caliber roster
news

Ryan Jensen Never Wanted to Leave Tampa, Or Lose His Primary Motivation

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen hopes to retire as a Buccaneer, but first he plans to maintain his high level of play by continuing to play with a chip on his shoulder
news

Center of Attention: Bucs Re-Sign Ryan Jensen

The Buccaneers have re-signed Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen, one of the NFL's best center and a key figure in an offense that now has quarterback Tom Brady back at the helm
Advertising