Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ found his way back to the Buccaneers last season. This time around, he'll start the year in Tampa.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced the re-signing of Perriman to a one-year deal. The eighth-year wide receiver played seven games for Tampa Bay in 2021, including the postseason, after earlier stops in Detroit and Chicago.

Perriman (6-2, 215) caught 11 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown for the Buccaneers in 2021. His biggest moment in his second stint in Tampa was a 58-yard catch-and-run that produced the winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Perriman originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and caught 43 passes over the next two years before being released by Baltimore at the end of the 2018 preseason. Perriman caught on with the Cleveland Browns for the second half of that campaign and averaged 21.3 yards on 16 receptions to catch the eyes of the Buccaneers, who signed him in March of 2019.

Perriman's first season in Tampa ended with career highs in receptions (36), yards (645) and touchdowns (six). He was particularly effective in the season's final month when injuries landed both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on injured reserve, as he caught 25 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns in five December contests.