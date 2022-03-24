Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers. 

Mar 24, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_Perriman_16x9

﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ found his way back to the Buccaneers last season. This time around, he'll start the year in Tampa.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced the re-signing of Perriman to a one-year deal. The eighth-year wide receiver played seven games for Tampa Bay in 2021, including the postseason, after earlier stops in Detroit and Chicago.

Perriman (6-2, 215) caught 11 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown for the Buccaneers in 2021. His biggest moment in his second stint in Tampa was a 58-yard catch-and-run that produced the winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Perriman originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and caught 43 passes over the next two years before being released by Baltimore at the end of the 2018 preseason. Perriman caught on with the Cleveland Browns for the second half of that campaign and averaged 21.3 yards on 16 receptions to catch the eyes of the Buccaneers, who signed him in March of 2019.

Perriman's first season in Tampa ended with career highs in receptions (36), yards (645) and touchdowns (six). He was particularly effective in the season's final month when injuries landed both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on injured reserve, as he caught 25 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns in five December contests.

That strong finish in 2019 earned Perriman a new deal with the New York Jets in free agency the following offseason. He played in and started 12 games for the Jets, contributing 30 catches for 505 yards and three scores. In 2021, he signed with the Detroit Lions but was released in August before landing with the Chicago Bears to start the regular season. When the Bears waived Perriman in November, he re-signed with the Buccaneers two days later, first to the practice squad before an eventual promotion to the active roster.

Related Content

news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday
news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England
news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Bucs' impressive 2022 offseason continues, most recently with the re-signing of lead back Leonard Fournette and stalwart DL Will Gholston…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
news

Chris Godwin: 'We're Back, Man'

With the ink drying on his new long-term deal on Monday, WR Chris Godwin reflected on a whirlwind week, the Bucs' aggressive roster moves and what it means for the team in 2022
news

Bucs and Chris Godwin Lock In Long-Term

WR Chris Godwin got the franchise tag for a second consecutive year in 2021, but this time it facilitated a new three-year deal to keep the leading receiver in the NFL's top-ranked passing attack in place
news

Bucs Acquire Patriots G Shaq Mason for Draft Pick

The Buccaneers have sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft to New England in exchange for guard Shaq Mason, pending a physical...Mason has started 111 games for the Patriots over the past seven seasons 
news

Bucs Land Former Falcons WR Russell Gage Jr.

Former Atlanta WR Russell Gage Jr. officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday, staying in the NFC South but joining Tom Brady and a passing attack that led the league in 2021 
news

Carlton Davis Signs New Deal to Stay with Bucs

Cornerback Carlton Davis passed on free agency to sign a new three-year contract with the Buccaneers, who are working aggressively to maintain a championship-caliber roster
news

Ryan Jensen Never Wanted to Leave Tampa, Or Lose His Primary Motivation

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen hopes to retire as a Buccaneer, but first he plans to maintain his high level of play by continuing to play with a chip on his shoulder
news

Center of Attention: Bucs Re-Sign Ryan Jensen

The Buccaneers have re-signed Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen, one of the NFL's best center and a key figure in an offense that now has quarterback Tom Brady back at the helm
Advertising