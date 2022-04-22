Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Former USF DL Deadrin Senat

After four seasons in Atlanta, former Bulls standout Deadrin Senat is returning to his home state, signing with the Buccaneers on Friday and adding depth to the team's defensive front

Apr 22, 2022 at 02:02 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_Senat_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth to their defensive front on Friday, signing former Atlanta Falcon defensive lineman Deadrin Senat. Senat played his college ball at nearby USF, which also uses Raymond James Stadium for its home games.

Senat (6-1, 305) originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2018, selected 90th overall. He saw his most significant playing time in Atlanta as a rookie, appearing in 15 games with two starts and recording 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. However, he saw action in just seven contests over the following two seasons and then landed on injured reserve to start the 2021 campaign due to a torn pec. The Falcons waived him from the I.R. list in November.

Senat joins a defensive line group in Tampa led by Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Gholston re-signed with the team nine days into free agency but fellow linemen Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon remain unsigned. Suh and McLendon accounted for nearly 1,100 defensive snaps for the Buccaneers in 2021.

Senat gets a chance to continue his NFL career in his home state, as he was born in Naples and played his high school football in Immokalee, which is in southern Florida. At USF, Senat was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior after earning second-team honors the season before. He finished his 2017 senior campaign with 66 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in 12 games.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained their most active special teams player, signing fourth-year DL Patrick O'Connor to a new contract on Wednesday

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Buccaneers' list of unsigned free agents is continuing to shrink as the draft draws closer…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

news

Bucs Re-Sign Blaine Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert, who spent the past two seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup, has once again re-signed with the Buccaneers, who now have all four of their 2021 quarterbacks under contract

news

Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Buccaneers continued to rebuild their offensive line depth on Monday, signing former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who made starts at both tackle spots for Cincinnati over the past two years

news

Ryan Griffin Returns for Potential Eighth Buc Season

QB Ryan Griffin, who was on the Buccaneers' active roster from 2015-20 and on the team's practice squad in 2021, re-signed with Tampa Bay for the fourth time on Thursday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who impressively played through a painful hand injury in last season's Week One win over Dallas, re-signed with the Bucs on Monday and will enter his fourth season as the team's long-snapper

news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Josh Wells, who has served as the Buccaneers' primary swing tackle for the past three seasons, re-signed with the team for the third year in a row on Monday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers.

news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday

Advertising