Bucs Head into 2022 Draft with Six Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the same number of selections in the 2022 NFL Draft as they did a week ago, but they're not all in the same slots as they were before.

In the span of a couple days this week, the Buccaneers gained one selection through the NFL's compensatory pick system and gave one up in the trade to acquire New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason. The addition of the seventh-round comp pick and the spending of a fifth to get Mason leaves Tampa Bay with six picks heading into next month's draft.

The Buccaneers now own their own pick in each of the first four rounds and Round Seven plus that additional seventh-rounder. Tampa Bay traded their 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jets at midseason in 2020 for defensive lineman Steve McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick.