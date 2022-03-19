Bucs Head into 2022 Draft with Six Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the same number of selections in the 2022 NFL Draft as they did a week ago, but they're not all in the same slots as they were before.
In the span of a couple days this week, the Buccaneers gained one selection through the NFL's compensatory pick system and gave one up in the trade to acquire New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason. The addition of the seventh-round comp pick and the spending of a fifth to get Mason leaves Tampa Bay with six picks heading into next month's draft.
The Buccaneers now own their own pick in each of the first four rounds and Round Seven plus that additional seventh-rounder. Tampa Bay traded their 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jets at midseason in 2020 for defensive lineman Steve McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick.
The addition of 39 compensatory draft choices on Tuesday, spread out among 16 teams and five rounds has also changed the slotting of the Bucs' own in picks in Rounds Four and Seven. Below are the six selections Tampa Bay currently owns for the 2022 draft:
- Round 1, Pick 27, 27th Overall
- Round 2, Pick 28, 60th Overall
- Round 3, Pick 27, 91st Overall
- Round 4, Pick 28, 133rd Overall
- Round 7, Pick 27, 248th Overall
- Round 7, Pick 40, 261st Overall*
(* compensatory selection)
The NFL Draft will take place over three days from April 28-30, beginning with first round on Thursday evening. The second and third rounds will be conducted on Friday evening and the final four rounds will be held on Saturday, beginning at noon ET. Barring any additional trades, the Buccaneers will have a long wait between picks on Saturday after making their fourth-round selection.