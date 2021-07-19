Six Bucs to Keep an Eye On as Training Camp Opens

2. DT Vita Vea﻿

Like Jones, Vea is a product of the Buccaneers' 2018 draft who appears to be on a steady upward trajectory in his career. He appeared to be making the leap into NFL stardom early last season before he was felled by a severe ankle injury. And when he made a surprise return from injured reserve to play in the final two postseason games, teammates raved about the impact he made in revving up the team's pass rush. Tampa Bay's defense collected eight sacks, nine quarterback hits and dozens of hurries in those two games, and though none of those sacks went to Vea his enormous presence created golden opportunities for other pass-rushers.

About five days into training camp, the Buccaneers will put on the pads and start hitting each other for the first time since last season. This will be most noticeable in the trenches, where non-contact practices provide little real gristle for evaluating players on both sides of the ball. When Vea is allowed to actively try to move his offensive line teammates, his practice-field performance will surely become much more entertaining.

Also like Jones, Vea is entering his fourth season but in his case it's not a contract year because he was a first-round pick and the Buccaneers have already picked up his fifth-year option for 2022. Still, as the franchise prepares for the future, Vea will surely be a priority in terms of keeping core players around for the long term. If he is as effective in 2021 as he was at the beginning and end of 2020, that will be an even easier decision.

As described above, Vea can make a big difference in the Bucs' pass rush without personally collecting a high number of sacks. Still, there could be bigger sack numbers in Vea's immediate future. He had 3.0 sacks in 13 games as a rookie, and then 2.5 in a full season in 2019, while tripling his quarterback hit number to 12. Before his injury five games into last year, he already had 2.0 sacks and may have been unlocking his pass rush potential.

Vea was one of only two players on the Buccaneers' opening-day roster to spend more than half of the 2020 season on injured reserve. The other was Howard, who went down a week before Vea's injury with a torn Achilles tendon. Also like Vea, Howard was off to a fine start in 2020 before he was sidelined. The Buccaneers had added Rob Gronkowski over the summer, but at the time of Howard's injury he led all Buccaneer tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Again like Vea, Howard was a first-round draft pick who had his fifth-year option picked up by the Buccaneers between his third and fourth campaigns. Tampa Bay did so in the spring of 2020 despite Howard's bad luck with injuries, which had also caused him to miss games in each of his first three seasons. After the Bucs' trade for Gronkowski, Howard was the subject of frequent trade rumors (from sources outside the AdventHealth Training Center) but the Buccaneers' coaching staff had plans for him in 2020. The same is true heading into the final year of his original contract and, with some better health fortune, the results could be big in 2021.

Howard is undeniably a gifted athlete and his size-speed combination makes him a potential mismatch for defenders on any given play. He has the ability to make big plays down the seam and stretch the middle of the defense, as evidenced by his career average of 15.3 yards per catch. That's the highest average by any tight end with at least 30 catches over the past four seasons (Gronkowski is second on the list at 14.8).

Howard was on the field for almost exactly half of the Bucs' offensive plays in 2020 before he was injured. Even with a loaded corps of wideouts, Arians made great use of two-TE sets with Gronkowski and Howard. While Cameron Brate eventually carved out a similar role, it was clear when all three were healthy that the Bucs wanted to get Howard on the field as much as possible. It will be interesting to see if that is still a priority when training camp begins this coming weekend.

Devin White, the Buccaneers' first pick in the 2019 draft, rounded into a full-fledged star in 2020, particularly when his impactful postseason is included. Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs' second pick in that '19 draft, also had a huge postseason and could be the next member of that class to make a big leap forward.

Murphy-Bunting's play throughout his second NFL season was inconsistent by his own admission and he and fellow 2019 draftee Jamel Dean switched roles on several occasions depending upon which one was playing at a higher level at the time. When the games mattered the most, however, Murphy-Bunting settled into a groove and started producing big plays. In fact, he was the first Buccaneer ever to intercept a pass in three straight playoff games, producing key turnovers in wins over Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay. His pick just before halftime in the NFC Championship Game, which set up Scotty Miller's shocking last-second touchdown catch, was one of the single biggest plays for the Bucs in the playoffs.