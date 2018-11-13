Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive Chandler Catanzaro

Tampa Bay will be making a change at the kicker position after waiving fifth-year veteran Chandler Catanzaro on Monday.

Nov 12, 2018 at 07:15 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be making a change at quarterback in Week 11, but they will be making one at placekicker.

On Monday, the Buccaneers released fifth-year kicker Chandler Catanzaro. The team did not immediately sign a replacement but obviously will do so before their Week 11 trip to the Meadowlands to play the New York Giants. Catanzaro is a vested veteran but all players are subject to the waiver wire after the trade deadline has passed.

Catanzaro's release came a day after he missed field goals of 30 and 48 yards in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers took the defeat despite gaining 501 yards of offense, and Catanzaro's misfires were only part of the problem that led to the team scoring a total of three points on five trips into Washington's red zone.

The Buccaneers will continue to look for stability at the kicker position, something they attempted to address by giving Catanzaro a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent this past fall. Catanzaro had previously played three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and one for the New York Jets, during which he had made 84.4% of his field goal tries (103 of 122) and 94.4% of his extra point attempts (152 of 161).

As a Buccaneer, Catanzaro produced career-low marks of 73.3% on field goals (11 of 15) and 85.2% on extra points (23 of 27). His top moment as a Buccaneer came when he made a 59-yard field goal to beat the Cleveland Browns in overtime in Week Seven.

Tampa Bay last made an in-season change at kicker in 2015, when it started the season with Kyle Brindza but re-signed Connor Barth after four games. However, the team has not had the same kicker in consecutive seasons since Barth held the job from midway through 2009 to the end of 2012.

