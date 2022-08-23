Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bug Howard Waived as Bucs Get to 80

The Buccaneers waived/injured first-year tight end Bug Howard on Tuesday, making the last move necessary to trim the roster to 80 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline

Aug 23, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bug 16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed the second of three rounds of August roster cuts on Tuesday, waiving first-year tight end Bug Howard with an injury designation.

The Buccaneers had previously waived safety Troy Warner and released wide receiver Vyncint Smith on Sunday before placing outside linebacker Cam Gill and guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve on Tuesday. Those moves plus the waiver of Howard reduced the roster from 85 to 80 players, as mandated for all teams by the NFL by August 23. The first round of cuts, a week prior, had taken rosters from 90 down to 85 and the final cut to 53 is due by next Tuesday, August 30.

Howard was an in-camp addition to the roster, joining the team on July 29 after the team had waived/injured tight end Codey McElroy three days earlier. A converted receiver, Howard came to the Bucs after playing 10 games in the new USFL, catching 30 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars. He first arrived in the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Colts and later spent time with Cleveland, Denver and Buffalo. He also played with the Atlanta Legends of the AAF in 2019, which is when he switched from wide receiver to tight end.

Howard's departure leaves the Bucs five deep at the tight end position, which is led by veterans Cam Brate and Kyle Rudolph. The other three players in the group are all rookies, including fourth-round draft pick Cade Otton, sixth-rounder Ko Kieft and undrafted free agent JJ Howland.

Related Content

news

Bucs Place Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

OLB Cam Gill's Lisfranc injury and G Aaron Stinnie's ACL tear will keep both players off the field for the 2022 season, as the Buccaneers placed them on injured reserve on Monday

news

Bucs Begin Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Buccaneers waived S Troy Warner and released WR Vyncint Smith on Sunday, leaving them with three more moves to make before the Tuesday deadline to get the roster down to 80 players

news

Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, who started 17 games and produced 12.5 sacks for the Buccaneers during the 2018-19 seasons, has re-signed with Tampa Bay, which is short on OLB depth after a Cam Gill injury

news

Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

news

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

news

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

news

Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buccaneers added another player to their tight end mix on Friday, signing second-year man Bug Howard and waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter…In addition, G Sadarius Hutcherson was activated from PUP

news

Julio Jones Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, the NFL's active leader in receiving yards and another potentially potent target for Tom Brady

news

Bucs Add Kyle Rudolph to Offensive Arsenal

On the eve of training camp, the Buccaneers rounded out their tight end room with a potential three-down player in veteran Kyle Rudolph, who has nearly 5,000 career receiving yards

news

Bucs Waive TE Codey McElroy

TE Codey McElroy, who has had several long stints on Tampa Bay's practice squad, was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday, leaving the Bucs with six tight ends on the roster for the start of training camp on Wednesday

news

Otton Deal Complete Bucs' Rookie Signings

The Buccaneers now have all of their 2022 draft picks signed as fourth-round TE Cade Otton inked his first NFL contract on Sunday

Advertising