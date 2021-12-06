Chris Godwin or Ndamukong Suh | Week 13 Game Ball

Sorry, Scott. I just don't know how you're going to top those character witnesses for anyone else this game.

Scott Smith: DL Ndamukong Suh

Well, I'm sure that Arians and Gronkowski would have had very nice things to say about Ndamukong Suh, too, had they been asked. They weren't, but Arians did note that one of the keys to the Bucs holding Atlanta to just one offensive touchdown (none after Atlanta's opening drive), was getting pressure up the middle. And you know who did that? Mr. Suh, and his interior-line buddy Vita Vea. Both had 2.0 sacks, accounting for most of the Bucs' takedowns of Matt Ryan on Sunday.

"I thought the inside games were really good, especially when the linebackers were hitting gaps and opening those guys up, but they both got some on their own too," said Arians. "When we can get that internal pressure, it's tough to block those guys."

Both of Suh's sacks were of the very best variety. Well, the second-best, I guess, as a strip-sack that leads to a turnover is probably the best outcome for a pass rusher. But getting your team off the field on third down is a close second and Suh did that twice. The game started with three straight touchdown drives, as the Falcons matched Tampa Bay's game-opening score with one of their own. The Buccaneers then took their second possession the length of the field for another touchdown, but the Falcons couldn't match this time thanks to Suh. Facing a third-and-four at his own 43, Ryan dropped back to pass but was quickly overwhelmed by Suh for a five-yard sack. A punt ensued.

The Buccaneers seemed to be in control of the game heading into halftime with a 10-point lead, but a shocking three-yard pick-six by defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with 22 seconds left suddenly made things a bit uncomfortable for the visitors. That was especially true because Atlanta was due to receive the opening kickoff in the third quarter. The Bucs' defense managed to get a takeaway to prevent a score on the opening drive but the offense followed with a three-and-out so Atlanta was still in position to seize the momentum and take their first lead early in the second half.

Suh said no to that. The Falcons managed to get the ball across midfield but faced a third-and-seven at the Bucs' 40. Even a completion short of the sticks could have set Atlanta's excellent kicker, Younghoe Koo, up for a game-tying field goal. Koo never got a chance as Suh barreled into the backfield again and dropped Ryan for an eight-yard sack.

If we're using Next Gen Stats, well they say that Suh also had three quarterback pressures and two hurries, and his 6.7% sack rate on his pass rush snaps was his highest in a game this season. Listen, I understand that Godwin is an awfully appealing candidate this week, but please give my guy your consideration. Remember, this game looked like it would be a nail-biter to the end at halftime but the fourth quarter was actually a pretty comfortable viewing experience. That was only the case because the defense completely shut Ryan and company down in the second half, and I contend it was Suh that led that charge.