Bucs WR Benn inactive against Cowboys

Cowboys-Buccaneers Inactives

Dec 17, 2011 at 01:38 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Arrelious Benn is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a concussion.

The second-year pro was injured during last week's 41-14 loss at Jacksonville and did not practice this week. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Dezmon Briscoe.

Quarterback Rudy Carpenter, receiver Sammie Stroughter, safety Larry Asante, cornerback Myron Lewis and tackles Derek Hardman and James Lee are Tampa Bay's other inactives.

Receivers Andre Holmes and Dwayne Harris, safety Mana Silva, nose tackle Josh Brent and guards David Arkin, Daniel Loper and Derrick Dockery are inactive for the Cowboys.

