New Faces Making Big Contributions for Panthers

4. DE Brian Burns. The 2019 draft was loaded with impressive edge rushers, which is how Carolina was able to land Burns with the 16th overall pick. The tall (6-5) and long-limbed Burns has speed to burn and can quickly get around the edge on offensive tackles who don't react in time. As a rookie, the former Florida State star contributed 7.5 sacks even though he was on the field for only 43% of the Panthers' defensive snaps. Now starting on a line that saw multiple departures in the offseason, Burns should see a lot more action, which should lead to even more sacks. Burns was on the field for 68% of Carolina's defensive snaps in the Week One game against Las Vegas. He has an explosive first step and get up to top speed quickly, and he also has the ability to bend and dip to get around blockers. Burns is still working on widening his arsenal of pass-rush moves, which if he succeeds will only making him a more of a concern for opposing blockers. According to the NFL's Next Gen stats, Burns needed an average of just 0.75 seconds to cross the line of scrimmage in 2019, the fastest among all edge rushers with at least 200 rush attempts).

STRENGTHS

Given the new pieces being worked into the attack, particularly at quarterback, the Panthers had an encouraging start to 2020 with 388 total yards, 30 points, no turnovers and only one sack allowed. Last year, Carolina was near the middle of the pack in yards per game and points scored, though the rushing attack centered around McCaffrey did rank sixth with an average of 4.71 yards per carry. Carolina's defense was lacking in big plays and didn't get much pressure on Derek Carr in the opener but in 2019 they were second in sacks per pass play (9.74%) and ninth in interception rate (2.57%). Here are some more specific areas in which the Panthers may excel in 2020, based on last year's performance and the season opener:

· The Panthers were a disciplined team under Rivera in 2019, ranking second in both fewest penalties drawn (87) and fewest penalty yards assessed against them (754). The league averages per team in that category last year were 107.8 and 915.8. Obviously, this could change under a new coaching staff, but Rhule's crew got off to a decent start in that regard, committing just five penalties for 65 yards in the opener.

· Because McCaffrey is a little undersized for an every-down back (5-11, 205) and so quick and elusive in the open field, he might not strike some as a powerful inside runner. That's a misconception, as McCaffrey has found great results running between the tackles in his young career. Last year, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry on inside runs, which was second-best in the NFL (minimum 75 attempts) and his 10 touchdowns on inside runs tied for the league high.

· Buccaneers return man Jaydon Mickens shouldn't expect much work on kickoffs Sunday. That's because Panthers kicker Joey Slye is a touchback machine. The only player with a higher percentage of touchbacks on his kickoffs than Bucs punter Bradley Pinion in 2019 was Slye, who came in at 95.7%. That was 66 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. No change in 2020 – Slye was six-for-six on kickoff touchbacks in the Panthers' opener.

· With Bridgewater now under center, the Panthers may have gone a long way towards fixing their turnover problem from 2019. Carolina coughed it up 35 times last year, more than any team other than the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, in the five starts he made in place of Brees last year, Bridgewater only threw two interceptions and did not fumble once. Bridgewater's career interception rate is 2.3%; last year, Carolina threw picks at a 3.3% clip. In his first Carolina start, Bridgewater directed an offense that did not commit a single turnover.

WEAKNESSES

Last year, with Kyle Allen primarily at quarterback, the Panthers had a hard time generating downfield plays in their passing attack. They ranked 31st in the league with an average of 5.77 yards per pass play. The Panthers' defense in 2019 was very susceptible to the run, allowing 143.5 rushing yards per game (29th in the NFL) and a league-worst 5.16 yards per carry. Despite the additions of Brown to the middle of the front line, that problem could continue in 2020; the Raiders racked up 133 yards and three touchdowns on the ground Sunday and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. In addition:

· The Panthers sometimes had trouble finishing drives in 2018. They're 78.0% scoring percentage on drives that invaded the opposing red zone was second-lowest in the NFL. That wasn't a problem in the 2020 opener, as Carolina went three-for-three in the red zone, with two touchdowns and one field goal. One game doesn't prove that issue has been resolved, but it's certainly a good start for Rhule's team.

· Similarly, Carolina's defense was not particularly successful in the red zone in 2019. The Panthers allowed a score on 90.6% of red zone drives last year, the sixth-worst mark in the league, and a touchdown on 64.1% of those possessions, which was fourth-worst. That trend did continue into the 2020 opener, as Las Vegas scored on all four its red zone drive, with three touchdowns including the game-winner with four minutes to play.

· The Panthers' defense did not get a lot of stops on medium-range third downs last year. While their numbers on third-and-one were among the league's best, they ranked low in terms of first downs allowed on third downs of every distance from two to six yards. The Panthers' yards allowed on those specific third-down lengths from two to six yards were, respectively, 22nd, 28th, 29th, 30th and 26th. Las Vegas converted six of 11 third downs against Carolina in Week One.

· The Panthers tried six different punt returners in 2019 but didn't find much success with any of them. Overall, Carolina averaged 6.8 yards per punt return on 25 attempts, with 16 fair catches. In contrast, Panthers' opponents averaged 12.2 yards per punt return on 40 attempts, with 16 fair catches. They may have found an answer for 2020 in free agency, as they signed former Cardinal wide receiver Pharoh Cooper. In his first crack at the job on Sunday, Cooper averaged 14.5 yards on two punt returns.

NEW FACES IN 2020

As we noted above, there are a lot of these in Carolina this year, starting with the head coach. In terms of the player roster, the most impactful addition was Bridgewater at quarterback. We've also noted first-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown, veteran left tackle Russell Okung and big-play wide receiver Robby Anderson, plus the impact that Pharoh Cooper has had on the return game. Here are three other Panthers newcomers who have stepped into significant roles.

1. CB Troy Pride. The Panthers waited until the first round to select a replacement for the departed James Bradberry but Pride, a Notre Dame product, wasted no time grabbing a starting spot opposite Donte Jackson. Pride played all but five defensive snaps in the opener and finished with seven tackles. The Panthers will need Pride to play like a seasoned vet in an NFC South loaded with explosive receivers.

2. G John Miller. As mentioned earlier, the Panthers had to give up their Pro Bowl right guard in order to get their left tackle solution in Russell Okung. Stepping into Trai Turner's spot is sixth-year veteran John Miller, whom the Panthers scooped up almost immediately after he was released by Cincinnati in March. Miller has 61 career starts, including 13 at right guard for the Bengals last year. He joined Okung on a line that allowed just one sack in Week One.

3. LB Tahir Whitehead. If Miller has big shoes to fill on the Panthers' line, Whitehead has an even tougher act to follow in the middle of the team's defense. After Kuechly elected to retire after the 2019 season, the Panthers turned to ninth-year veteran Tahir Whitehead, who had been cut by the Raiders. Whitehead, who just missed intersecting with Rhule at Temple, was a four-year starter for the Lions before opening all 32 games in 2018-19 in Oakland. He's topped 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. Mario Addison/Dontari Poe/Gerald McCoy/Brue Irvin. Those four veterans were among the seven members of the Panthers' defensive front to depart after the 2019 season as the defense went into a deep rebuild. All seven players the Panthers drafted in April were defenders.

2. G Dennis Daley. Daley started nine games at guard for the Panthers last year and was slated to man left guard to open the 2020 season. However, he sat out in Week One due to an ankle injury that could keep him in doubt in Week Two. Daley was replaced by Michael Schofield, who had started all 32 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019.