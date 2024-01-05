It's Do-or-Die Time | S.S. Mailbag

How many times have the Bucs been in a win-and-in or lose-and-go-home situation in the final week of the regular season? What were the outcomes?

- @cjprescott2000 (via Instagram)

In 1979, the Buccaneers entered the last week of the regular season in a tie atop the NFC Central with the Chicago Bears, both at 9-6. They had not yet clinched a playoff spot at that point, as Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington were all 10-5 and there were only two Wild Card spots available. The Bucs could make sure they made the postseason for the first time in franchise history by beating Kansas City at Tampa Stadium…and they did so in one of the most memorable Bucs games ever. In a torrential downpour that turned stadium aisles into waterfalls and completely shut down both offenses, the Bucs won 3-0 on a 19-yard Neil O'Donoghue field goal with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

In 1981, the Buccaneers went to Detroit on the final weekend for a winner-take-all game to decide the NFC Central title, as both teams were 8-7. The big play was a strip-sack by Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon, with David Logan picking up the ball and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 20-17 thriller. The two Wild Card spots went to 10-6 Philadelphia and 9-7 Washington, so the Bucs would have been out without a win.

In 1982, the season was shortened to nine games by a players' strike and the playoffs were adjusted into what was branded a "Super Bowl Tournament," with the division lines erased and the top eight teams in each conference making it. This time, the Bucs were at home against Chicago in the final week, sitting at 4-4 and needing a win to lock up one of those eight spots. The game went to overtime thanks to a 17-point Bucs rally that included two Doug Williams touchdown passes to Jimmie Giles. Bill Capece won it in the extra period with a 33-yard field goal.

The Bucs clinched a playoff spot before the final week in 1997. In 1999, they did have a playoff spot in hand prior to the final weekend but did need to win at Chicago to take the NFC Central title. They did so quite handily, 20-6, in the process earning a first-round bye. In 2000, Tampa Bay clinched a spot a week early in that unforgettable Monday Night Football showdown with the Rams, which the home team won, 38-35. Unfortunately, the following week in Green Bay they had a shot to win the division again and earn another first-round bye but lost in overtime, 17-14. The usually automatic Martin Gramatica just missed on a 40-yard field goal try at the end of regulation.

In 2001, the Bucs clinched a Wild Card spot and were locked into the sixth seed a week early. In 2002, the Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers clinched the first NFC South crown in Week 16 but still had a first-round bye to possibly claim in Week 17 (which they did). The 2005 season doesn't quite qualify as a win-and-in, lose-and-go-home scenario. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons in overtime in Week 16 to take over first place in the South thanks to a tiebreaker edge over Carolina. The Bucs definitely knew they would win the division with a win over the Saints in Week 17, but there were some scenarios in which they could lose and still win the division or a Wild Card spot. They did go on to beat the Saints the next week, making that a moot point.

The 2007 Buccaneers actually clinched the NFC South title in Week 15 with a win over the Falcons, then coasted to a 9-7 finish. A playoff drought then ensued until Tom Brady arrived in 2020 and led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl championship. That team was eliminated from NFC South title contention by a Saints win on Christmas Day, but the next day was able to clinch a Wild Card spot with a 47-7 thrashing of the Lions in Detroit. In 2021, the Buccaneers captured the division title with a win in Carolina in Week 16 (out of 18, as this was the first 17-game season). Last year, the Bucs clinched a second straight NFC South crown with a win over Carolina in the penultimate weekend.

So that's every Bucs playoff season, and I would say the only ones that fit your criteria, C.J., are 1979, 1981 and 1982. What about seasons that came down to win or go home that didn't end up in the playoffs? Nope, not really. There are four worth looking at but none that I believe match that criteria.

The 1998 team still had a shot at a Wild Card spot heading into the finale at Cincinnati despite being 7-8, but it wasn't a win-and-in scenario. That team needed help, and they didn't get it. They did demolish the Bengals, 35-0, but they were eliminated later in the afternoon by a last-minute Cardinals win, which the Bucs learned about on their flight home.

The 2008 team looked like a shoo-in for the playoffs when it stood at 9-3 with four games to go, tied for the second best record in the NFC. Instead, those Bucs lost their last four games and missed out on the postseason entirely. They still had a shot going into Week 17 but even if they had beaten the Raiders that weekend (they didn't), they would have needed a Dallas loss to claim the final Wild Card spot.

The 2010 team was the Raheem Morris "Race to 10" group, with the belief that 10 wins would be enough for a playoff spot. It wasn't. The Bucs won their last two to get to 10-6 but lost out on the final Wild Card spot on a tiebreaker with the Packers, who would go on to win the Super Bowl. The Bucs had to win their final game to have a shot, but were eliminated by a Green Bay win on the same day, so that wasn't a true win-and-in game.

Finally, the 2016 team was still mathematically alive heading into Week 17, but it's pulse was extremely weak. The Bucs had to beat Carolina, which they did, but they also need six other games to go their way, including a tie between Washington and the Giants. Needless to say, that did not happen.

So if you made it this far into the explanation, C.J., here's the one word answer for your question: Three.

What could possibly be the reason that Antoine did not make the pro bowl? Outrageous

- @br.an.do.03 (via Instagram)

Would you like me to locate Amelia Earhart's plane and tell you exactly what's inside Area 51 while I'm at it? I've got just as much of a chance to explain those mysteries as to come up with any logical reason that Antoine Winfield Jr. is not a second-time Pro Bowler. (He went for the first time in 2021.)

I quite possibly may have made my feelings felt on this issue at the top of this article. You could say I'm a little salty about it. I didn't put this question at the top of the list because I wanted a little time to calm down. It didn't really work.

Here's one theory that might help explain, to a small degree, how this travesty occurred, but I wouldn't call it a good reason. The Pro Bowl spots are selected by a three-part vote, one by fans, one by NFL players and one by NFL coaches. The Pro Bowl ballot had the safeties split into two spots, free and strong. Three safeties make the team – the top vote-getter at each spot and then the next highest vote-getter at either spot.

Winfield was listed with the free safeties, where Atlanta's Jessie Bates took the starting spot. That's unsurprising, given that Bates has six interceptions this year and is undeniably a great player. Since Winfield is a first alternate for the game, it seems clear that he was second in the voting at free safety. Arizona's Budda Baker, now a six-time Pro Bowler with outstanding name recognition, was voted the starter at strong safety. Crucially, the third safety, Seattle's Julian Love, came from the strong safety pool. Perhaps those two came closer to splitting the votes than Bates and Winfield did, which ended up giving Winfield fewer votes than Love.

Now, I don't know that this happened, or even care particularly much. I guess my actual answer to your question is that the Pro Bowl selection process is one that is flawed in a couple ways (see: Lavonte David only being picked once). Otherwise, it's hard to understand how anyone with the accomplishments Winfield has had this season could be seen as not one of three best safeties in the NFC in 2023.

Here's the good news: Winfield still has a shot to be named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro. That one is voted on by members of the media, and hopefully enough of them do their homework. It's a more exclusive honor than the Pro Bowl and would certainly ease the sting of this Pro Bowl snub.