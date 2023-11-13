Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays

Nov 13, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

pc follow up

After an admittedly rough outing in a 39-37 loss to the Houston Texans in Week Nine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense had a specific goal to pursue as it sought a rebound in Week 10 against Tennessee.

"It's about winning first down," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Against those guys, they're very tough on first and second down – keeping it third and manageable. Getting [Derrick] Henry going on first down makes it trouble the rest of the game."

On the first two plays of the game, the Buccaneers most definitely did not meet that goal. Rookie quarterback Will Levis started the game with a 15-yard completion to DeAndre Hopkins, and the next play, obviously on first down as well, was a direct snap to running back Tajae Spears that went for another 15 yards. Things got a bit better on the third play, with Joe Tryon Shoyinka beating his blocker underneath and getting to Henry, the 250-pound wrecking ball of a running back, in the backfield for a loss of two. However, Levis then hit wideout Chris Moore for 11 yards, which led to a perfect illustration of Bowles's point. It set up a third-and-one that Henry easily converted with a run up the gut.

Tennessee would end up getting a field goal at the end of that opening possession, but then the Buccaneers' plan began to come together, and the lights went out on the Titans' offense. Only one of their next 10 drives gained more than 23 yards and only one more ended in points, a second field goal in the fourth quarter of a 20-6 Bucs win. After those first two plays, the Bucs began to consistently win on first down.

"We got a few TFLs in there early, got them in some long-yard situations where we could pin our ears back a little bit," said Bowles. "The guys got going early. We worked at it all week; we're going to continue to work at it. They got us going early and just kept it up throughout the game."

After those two 15-yard gains, the Titans ran 25 more plays on either first-and-10 or first-and-goal from the nine. Those 25 plays amounted to a total of 40 yards. Five of them lost yardage as the Bucs defense racked up 10 tackles for loss, its highest total in any game in almost exactly two years. Bowles said this was the result of both some strategic decisions and Tampa Bay's defenders simply making more plays than they had been in recent games.

"It was kind of 50-50," he said. "We wanted to attack more on first down because we knew we could try and get them in second-and-long. Getting [Henry] going early, as we've seen in this league, he can get going downhill really fast. It was a concerted effort to try and get some TFLs."

Things could have been very different if the Bucs hadn't been able to create some third-and-longs. The Titans' offense converted six of its 15 third-down attempts (40%), which is actually not bad during a 209-yard, six-point performance. However, those results broke up sharply between attempts that needed short yardage and ones that needed bigger gains. The Titans were five of six on third downs needing six or fewer yards, but just one of nine when needing seven or more yards. The Bucs' early down success created five third downs on which Tennessee needed 11 or more yards, and they weren't able to convert any of them.

Near the end, with the Bucs up by 14 in the fourth quarter, the defense could really turn up the heat on Levis, and the Titans' last three drives ended in one interception and two turnovers on downs, as Levis was repeatedly harassed in the pocket. That made for a much more enjoyable endgame for Tampa Bay's defense than the week before.

"It feels like we got ourselves out of a funk," said cornerback Jamel Dean. "You could see we had more energy out there, and it was actually fun playing on defense out there."

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10
news

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts
news

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place
news

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

WR Mike Evans shook off a surprising end zone drop on Sunday to have yet another huge outing, catching six passes for 143 yards and the clinching touchdown in a win over Tennessee
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

Calijah Kancey: 'Just Scratching the Surface' 

Rookie Calijah Kancey played a pivotal role in limiting the Titans' rushing attack in Week 10
news

Titans vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 10 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Tennessee Titans
news

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Titans-Buccaneers Inactives | Jamel Dean Cleared for Action

The Bucs had both starting cornerbacks on their injury list in Week 10, and while Carlton Davis will miss the game against Tennessee due to a toe injury, Jamel Dean has cleared the concussion protocol
news

2023 Game Preview: Titans-Buccaneers, Week 10

As they seek to snap a losing streak and get back in the thick of the NFC South race, the Buccaneers will face another impressive rookie quarterback as the Titans turn to Will Levis to lead the way
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

LISTEN | Bucs Total Access @ 5pm

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Titans vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 20-6

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Todd Bowles Has Sights on Top of Division, 'Take Care of Business' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed continuing to generate a consistent pass rush, how OLB Yaya Diaby will continue to see his snaps increase and the team's relationship with QB Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Completions vs. Titans

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Titans vs. Bucs Week 10 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place

Baker Mayfield Knows What This Team is Made Of, Loves Bucs' Fight vs. Titans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. QB Mayfield discussed the offense's continued progress throughout the year, RB Rachaad White's explosiveness and the defense playing 'lights out' against Tennessee.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Titans vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 20-6 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Jamel Dean on Bucs' Performance in Win vs. Tennessee, Not Giving Up a TD | Press Conference

Cornerback Jamel Dean spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. CB Dean discussed his thoughts on Titans vs. Bucs, how the team executed on their strengths, and what DL Vita Vea's presence does on the field & in the locker room.

Breaking Down the Victory Over the Tennessee Titans | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers bounced back Sunday with a 20-6 impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from field level on why the Tampa Bay D was so good in holding down Tennessee? And, you'll get Bucs radio highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles. Plus, T.J. has a special guest, Paul Stewart of Bucpower.com, who came all the way from his home in England to attend Sunday's win in person! It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Todd Bowles Proud of Bucs' Resolve in Win vs. Titans, 'They Never Flinched' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed how they were able to control the ball vs. the Titans, how the Bucs' leaders stepped up and what this win means going forward.

Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

WR Mike Evans shook off a surprising end zone drop on Sunday to have yet another huge outing, catching six passes for 143 yards and the clinching touchdown in a win over Tennessee

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 

Best Photos From Titans vs. Bucs | Week 10

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Every Mike Evans Catch from 143-Yard Game vs. Titans

Watch every catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during his 143-yard game from Week 10
Advertising