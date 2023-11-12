Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

"Mike's mentally tough," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "If he drops one, get right back to him because we know he's going to catch it again. He's going to be open multiple times. If we keep feeding him, we know he's going to come through for us."

Evans came through early, middle and late for the Buccaneers, as the offense created 10 plays of 15 or more yards. Evans had a 20-yard catch on the game's opening drive, a 16-yard grab on the Bucs' second-quarter touchdown drive and a total of 51 yards by halftime. His third-quarter exploits are noted above and he drew a critical illegal contact penalty in the fourth period for a first down as the Bucs were trying to grind down the clock.

"He's a stud," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Things like that [drop0] are going to happen. He's going to be harder on himself than anybody is. The ball's going to continue to find him. He knows that. I trust all our guys. No matter what happens, the ball's going to find him again and he made the next play."

Evans' touchdown catch, the 87th of his career, looked like it was going to be a play to set up a Buccaneer score, as he caught the ball at the five but was immediately grabbed by cornerback Kristian Fulton. Fueled by the touchdown that got away, Evans wheeled towards the goal line and simply dragged the defender with him into the end zone. Earlier in the 80-yard drive, Mayfield had gone to Evans again in a key situation, hitting him for a gain of 27 on third-and-five.

"I was angry," said Evans. "I was angry at myself and I was frustrated, and the next drive Baker kept throwing me the ball and I just made a point to get that touchdown back for him.

Evans, who passed Chad Johnson for 38th place on the league's all-time receiving yardage chart on Sunday and now has 11,162 of them, has nothing else to prove. He's the only player ever to start his career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and, now that he's at 737 yards with eight games still to play, it looks likely he'll make it 10 in a row. But every game is a new challenge and Evans says the key to winning most of those challenges is to not let a negative outcome bring you down.

"We just kept playing," he said. "That's what this game is about – adversity, and overcoming that. That's what life is about. You know, we just kept fighting, and we were able to make some plays down the stretch to win it.