Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

1. He grew up in a military family.
Logan Hall was raised in a military family and moved several times throughout his childhood. He relocated to Oklahoma prior to the start of middle school, then moved to Belton, Texas six years later. Amidst a nomad lifestyle, his love for the gridiron began in the early stages of pee-wee football.
2. He ran track at Belton High School.
Hall channeled his speed and freak athleticism at Belton. He ran track and tallied personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (15.88) and 300-meter hurdles (43.94). His quickness will elevate the Buccaneers' one-gap, penetrating front and has helped him thrive as a pass rusher.
View pictures of Houston DL Logan Hall, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
3. He predominately lined up as a three-technique in the Cougars' multiple scheme.
In Doug Belk's defensive front, Hall primarily lined up as a three-technique, but he had experience playing as a five-technique, nose tackle and edge rusher. One of the draws for Hall in becoming a Buccaneer is being a part of a multiple front, once again. "I am not a cookie cutter fit," Hall expressed after his 33rd overall selection. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the three-technique will be Hall's primary role like it was at Houston, but Hall will move along the line in certain packages to keep offenses off-balance.
4. He underwent a body transformation at Houston.
Hall has transformed his body. After arriving at Houston as a 220-pound freshman, Hall is now a 280-pound NFL rookie. His mental growth led to the physical transformation, which only sparked growth on the field. The added mass has helped Hall power his way through blockers at the collegiate level and establish leverage in the trenches. Additionally, the transition helped him create the body flex to bend and dip as a menacing threat off the edge.
5. He uses trash-talk on the field.
Hall is known for being quiet and kind-hearted but he "flips the switch" on the football field. The former Cougar told local media he partakes in aggressive trash talk on game days. The "bully" mentality awakens at the line of scrimmage.