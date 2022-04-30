Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

3. He predominately lined up as a three-technique in the Cougars' multiple scheme.

In Doug Belk's defensive front, Hall primarily lined up as a three-technique, but he had experience playing as a five-technique, nose tackle and edge rusher. One of the draws for Hall in becoming a Buccaneer is being a part of a multiple front, once again. "I am not a cookie cutter fit," Hall expressed after his 33rd overall selection. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the three-technique will be Hall's primary role like it was at Houston, but Hall will move along the line in certain packages to keep offenses off-balance.

4. He underwent a body transformation at Houston.

Hall has transformed his body. After arriving at Houston as a 220-pound freshman, Hall is now a 280-pound NFL rookie. His mental growth led to the physical transformation, which only sparked growth on the field. The added mass has helped Hall power his way through blockers at the collegiate level and establish leverage in the trenches. Additionally, the transition helped him create the body flex to bend and dip as a menacing threat off the edge.

5. He uses trash-talk on the field.