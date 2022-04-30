Five Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick Rachaad White

1. He played a dual role in high school.

At Center High, White spent three years on varsity. On defense, he lined up at safety. On offense, he worked at running back and in the slot as a receiver. The multi-faceted athlete earned First Team All-State, All-League and All-District accolades as a senior (1,325 rushing yards).

2. He had an unorthodox college journey.

Much like Luke Goedeke, the Bucs' 57th overall selection, White bet on himself. He was a no-star recruit out of high school with little interest from Division I programs. He then began a winding journey. He committed to Nebraska-Kearney (Division II) and redshirted in 2017. With a desire to play for a larger program with increased notoriety, he transferred to Mt. San Antonio Community College. He became the starter as a sophomore after compiling 392 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. During his sophomore campaign, White posted a 6.4 average, adding 216 receiving yards to the mix. He became the No. 3 JUCO running back in the 2020 recruiting class and eventually committed to Arizona State. He went on to lead Arizona State in rushing yards during the 2020-2021 seasons.

3. He has elite pass-catching skills.

What was one of the main elements to White's game that stood out to the Buccaneers? General manager Jason Licht disclosed it is his "pass-catching ability." He can line up in the slot and run effective intermediate routes in a short-passing attack, come out of the backfield and elevate the screen game, or work out wide. In addition, Licht described him as a "smooth, slasher" to get to the outside and possesses the patience and vision to let holes develop. White will be another weapon at Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich's disposal. He has the lateral ability and elusiveness to get to the perimeter. White makes defenders miss with his acceleration after the cut.

4. He has racked up some eye-opening statistics.

While attending Arizona State, White accounted for a first down or a score on 44.2% of 224 offensive touches. White is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and his impressive resume at ASU serves as evidence. He could open the Bucs' playbook on Sundays as the new Swiss Army Knife.

5. He looks up to Le'Veon Bell.