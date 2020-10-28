Bucs Will Have Hands Full with Giants' Loaded Defensive Front

STRENGTHS

As noted above, the Giants' defense has been strong in the red zone, ranking ninth in opposing touchdown percentage at 53.3%. New York's run defense is also in the top 10, as is its rate of sacks per pass play. The New York offense is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, good for 13th in the NFL, despite not having Saquon Barkley since Week Two. Here are some more specific areas in which the Giants have done well so far in 2020:

· New York's defense has generated 18 sacks, which is tied for eighth-most in the NFL, while it's sacks-per-pass-attempt rate of 7.32% ranks 10th. The Giants have done it as a group effort, as 12 different players have combined to record those 18 sacks. The interior duo of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence are responsible for five of those QB takedowns.

· Joe Judge's team has played a disciplined form of football, at least in terms of drawing penalties. The Giants have been flagged 37 times for 256 yards, and that penalty yardage total is the ninth-lowest in the NFL. New York's talented secondary has combined to draw just one defensive pass-interference call in 2020, and that one was only for nine yards.

· In his first year with the Giants, long-time Panthers kicker Graham Gano has been sharp. He has made all but one of his 16 field goal tries, with that missing coming from beyond 50 yards, and he has also made four other attempts from 50 or farther. Gano is also perfect on nine extra point attempts.

· The Giants' good red zone work on defense has had a lot to do with how well they've gotten after the passer and defended the pass in that compressed part of the field. Four of the Giants' 18 sacks have come on plays where the opposition snapped the ball in the red zone, and that's just one behind Arizona for the NFL lead in that category. In addition, opposing passers are only completing 50.0% of their passes on red zone plays, which has New York tied for the seventh-best mark in the league. The Giants also rank third in the league in touchdown percentage on goal-to-go, allowing TDs on just 61.5% of opposing drives.

WEAKNESSES

New York's offense has generated the second-fewest yards and the second-fewest points in the NFL so far this season and it ranks 30th in passing and 27th in rushing. The Giants' defense has had some trouble getting off the field on third downs, allowing a 50.5% conversion rate that is fifth-worst in the league. In addition:

· New York's offense has yet to mount a successful two-minute drill at the end of either half this season. The Giants have zero points through their two-minute offense this year, one of only three teams yet to score in that situation. The average number of points on two-minute drills in the NFL is 10.4.

· The Giants' defense ranks 21st in pass defense (251.3 yards allowed per game) and has been susceptible to deep balls in two of the three downfield zones. On deep passes down the middle, the Giants rank 25th in average yards allowed per attempt (16.8) and 29th in completion percentage allowed (77.8%). On deep passes down the right side, the Giants rank 30th in average yards allowed per attempt (17.9) and 30th in completion percentage allowed (62.5%).

· As good as the New York defense has been inside the 20, the Giants' offense has struggled significantly in the red zone. The Giants have taken 18 drives into the opposing red zone but only come away with touchdowns on six of them. That TD percentage of 33.3% is only better than one team, as the New York Jets are at 25.0%.

· The Giants negative-four turnover ratio and difficulties in third-down defense have put the team behind the eight ball in terms of time of possession. New York has averaged 27 minutes and 39 seconds of possession time through the first seven games, which is the third-worst in the NFL, better only than the Jets and the Texans.

NEW FACES IN 2020

The Raiders were active on the free agent market in the spring, most notably in regards to their defense, where they brought in three new starters and a couple other reserves in Carl Nassib and Raekwon McMillon. The Raiders then used three draft picks on wide receivers, although one of them (third-rounder Lynn Bowden) has since been traded to the Miami Dolphins. Here are some notable newcomers in Las Vegas.

1. OTs Andrew Thomas/Cameron Fleming/Matt Peart. Three players have started at the two tackle spots for the Giants this year and they're all new to the team in 2020. Thomas and Peart were first and third-round draft picks, respectively, and Thomas was inserted at left tackle from Day One. Judge started Peart in Thomas's place in the Week Six win over Washington due to Thomas being late to a meeting but the first-rounder did later return to the game. Fleming came over as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas in March. He had 26 starts over six previous NFL seasons but his seven starts in 2020 are already a single-season high for him.

2. S Logan Ryan. Ryan recorded four interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 113 tackles for the Titans in 2019 but Tennessee did not try to re-sign him in free agency and he went into September without having signed elsewhere. The Giants' long-rumored interest came to fruition eight days before the team's 2020 opener but he has started the last six games at free safety. While he was a free agent, Ryan made it clear that he viewed himself as a safety and not a slot corner, but the main point is that he was versatile enough to play all over the field. The Giants agreed and have indeed moved him around liberally. He is second on the team with 43 tackles and also has a sack, three quarterback hits and five passes defensed.

3. RBs Dion Lewis/Devonta Freeman. The Giants moved a little quicker to get another former Titan, signing Dion Lewis on April 1. Freeman only came aboard a month ago after the Falcons released him in March and he failed to drum up much interest in free agency. The Giants brought him in after Saquon Barkley was lost for the season and he's since rushed 54 times for 172 yards while catching seven passes for 58 yards. Lewis has only taken 16 handoffs, for 54 yards and a touchdown, but he's also caught 10 passes for another 65 yards.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. RB Saquon Barkley. As we've already noted several times above, Barkley's third NFL season didn't last long after he sustained a torn ACL just eight plays into the Giants' Week Two game at Chicago. Coincidentally, Barkley missed a month last year after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in New York's Week Three win in Tampa. When healthy, Barkley is one of the most dynamic and powerful backs in the NFL and his absence is a tough one for a scuffling team.

2. S Xavier McKinney. After grabbing Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall in this year's draft, the Giants nabbed Alabama safety Xavier McKinney four picks into the second round and expected him to step right into the starting lineup. That timetable was delayed by a training camp foot injury that required surgery, which was the impetus for the Giants pulling the trigger on the Logan Ryan signing. McKinney is on injured reserve and isn't likely to return until a little later in November.