Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Lansanah's #TacklingSuccess

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jul 16, 2015 at 12:00 AM

**

Photos: Best of Lee Roy Selmon

The best photos from defensive end Lee Roy Selmon's career with the Buccaneers.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Baltimore Colts at Tampa Stadium on September 10, 1977 in Tampa, Florida
1 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Baltimore Colts at Tampa Stadium on September 10, 1977 in Tampa, Florida

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida.
2 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes the quarterback during the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 14, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
3 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes the quarterback during the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 14, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida.
4 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Stadium on December 29, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.
5 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Stadium on December 29, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.

Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to block during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.
6 / 14

Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to block during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.

Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on October 7, 1979 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
7 / 14

Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on October 7, 1979 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Stadium on September 25, 1983 in Tampa, Florida.
8 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Stadium on September 25, 1983 in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on December 2, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.
9 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on December 2, 1979 in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 11, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
10 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 11, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives an award during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida.
11 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives an award during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63, OT Dave Reavis #75, RB Ricky Bell #42, and Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 6, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois.
12 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63, OT Dave Reavis #75, RB Ricky Bell #42, and Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 6, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 23, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
13 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 23, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 11, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
14 / 14

DE Lee Roy Selmon #63 and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 11, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FEATURED via USA Today: **
Lansanah: From 9-5 desk job to starting LB
ESPN: Five things to know about Donald Trump's USFL venture
NFL.com: Top CFB All-America candidates: Wide receivers
Bleacher Report: Full breakdown of Bucs' secondary
BucsNation: Experience and Moore help the Bucs' secondary
Pewter Report: Danny Lansanah's road to the NFL profiled
JoeBucsFan.com: Evans poised for breakout
Sports Talk Florida: Rookie fantasy rankings

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM> Fantasy: Low-cost Buc with high upside

Fans' favorite all-time Bucs, No. 6
Fans' favorite all-time Bucs, No. 5> Best of Warren Sapp
Best of Lee Roy Selmon> Mailbag: A 3-4 package?IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Lavonte David among NFL's top tacklers
Fans' favorite all-time Bucs, No. 8
Fans' favorite all-time Bucs, No. 7
Best of Gerald McCoy
Best of Warrick Dunn
AROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Top five DBs the Saints will face
Panthers: Position preview: Wide receivers
Falcons: Five free agent signings to watch at training camp
VIDEO OF THE DAY**

TWEET OF THE DAY**

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ross Cockrell Re-Signs with Buccaneers

CB Ross Cockrell, who was a key reserve in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2020, is the latest member of the 2020 Super Bowl team to return to the team with a new deal
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 8.0

The Bucs get another piece for the pass rush while just narrowly missing out on an offensive weapon.
news

Should the Bucs Expect Instant Impact from Pick 32?

Since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002, the annual defending champs have been trying to get good value from pick number 32, though instant-impact newcomers have not been the most common result
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

Not one pundit in our list of mock drafts agrees on the Buccaneers' pick at No. 32.
Advertising