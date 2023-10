In Case You Missed It: October 20, 2023

38 / 150

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers