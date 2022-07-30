What the Bucs Are Saying: July 30

(On how he assesses the first four days of training camp)

"The mental part was very good. You're going to get heavy legs the third and fourth days until they can get used to the heat. I think those guys are attentive, they're hustling and the communication has been good."

(On his impressions of center Robert Hainsey)

"Smart. He's very smart – going to the right places and doing the right things out of pads. When we go into pads, when he goes up against Vita [Vea] and Akiem [Hicks] he'll get a lot of good work that way. But he did everything [well], and so did [Nick] Leverett."

(On how WR Tyler Johnson's camp has gone so far)

"He came in in great shape. I think he's learned the offense a little more so he's playing a lot freer than he was the last two years. This is a great camp and he'll get a lot of playing time and we'll get to see what he's really doing."

(On if OL Brandon Walton has a legitimate shot at the left guard job)

"It's wide open. He'll have a shot at it as well as everybody else."

(On what he's seen from rookie DL Logan Hall)

"He's very athletic. Obviously, he's got to get everything down schematic-wise, but rushing the passer he's very good. He's got to get the run nuances down and the shifts down. As we install and the game slows down for him, we expect him to help us."

(On the depth at safety)

"Yet to be determined. Whether we carry a fifth safety or not depends on how they play on [special] teams, how they come along [and] if we trust them [to be] doing the right things. But it's a good competition. Nolan [Turner] is very smart, Troy [Warner] is very smart and had a year in the system. Once the pads come on and the preseason games start, that probably will work itself out."

(On QB Tom Brady building synergy with wide receivers Russell Gage Jr. and Julio Jones)

"I think it's a great start. I don't think they have the synergy and everything yet. They're all professional, they've played in the league, and they understand each other. But to get the nuances down and what they think Tom likes and how Tom sees them move – they're working on that and we're going to get that throughout training camp. But the start was very good."

(On if the Buccaneers are sure they will be staying in-house to replace injured C Ryan Jensen)

"We're not sure of anything yet. We've been in shorts and t-shirts. That will work itself out as training camp goes, and depending on how that works out, we'll see if we go outside of the house or not."

(On rookie RB Rachaad White)

"He's very intelligent. The shorts and t-shirt thing right now – I think everybody's having a good camp because it's all mental and some speed and some movement. Once we start hitting and the installs increase and you get a look at who can retain information and execute on the field, I think that starts to work itself out. But he's a very heady player. We liked him when we drafted him. He understands what to do, he has great vision and it will be exciting to see him in pads."

(On how the addition of pads on Monday will change practice)

"Well, a lot of supposed sacks may not get there, and a lot of supposed runs may not get there. We'll see what comes of what. We're trying to make each other better and get ready for the season. We understand we're on the same team. We want heavy competition, but we want to play smart and figure things out."

(On if the Buccaneers will practice at all in their indoor facility)

"Depends on the day. We'll play it by ear. You get a feel, a pulse for the team and you'll always take a look at the temperature. We may, or we may go straight through or give more breaks. We'll fluctuate."

(On if he stresses anything in particular with the players on dealing with pads in the heat)

"Definitely. That's the only way you can be professional. You've got to hydrate, you've got to rejuvenate, you've got to stretch. You've got to do all the things to get you ready for the season. We'll take care of our part when they're in the building; they have to take care of their part when they're out of the building. That's part of being a professional."

(On QB Kyle Trask's development)

"Again, he's playing more confident. The more reps he gets the more comfortable he gets in the scheme and he's very decisive of where he needs to go with the football."

(On how it has gone for kickers Ryan Succop and Jose Borregales)