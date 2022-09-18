Jamel Dean Powers Defensive Barrage in Week Two 

At last, the Buccaneers are in the win column against their division nemesis. Since Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay, the Bucs have gone 0-4 against the New Orleans Saints in the regular season. Sparked by the defense in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers pulled out a 20-10 victory in Caesars Superdome. During the final period, cornerback Jamel Dean put on a show. His two takeaways in the game's last 12 minutes led to 10 points.

The first came in a time of necessity for Tampa Bay. With emotions high, a scrum ensued midfield while the Buccaneers were getting into punt formation. A shove by Leonard Fournette on Marshon Lattimore and a subsequent push on Lattimore by Mike Evans, resulted in both Lattimore and Evans being ejected from the game. Two plays later from second-and-eight, Dean made an acrobatic leaping interception in the end zone.

"I kinda recognized the formation and then I was anticipating it," Dean stated. "Once I saw Jameis look where he was going, I just took off over there to get to where he was trying to go."