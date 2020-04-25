Bucs Add Work Horse Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Running Back Stable

The Buccaneers turned back to offense, taking running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn out of Vanderbilt with the 76th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn ran for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the last two years, rushing for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. He added some work in the receiving game, too, with 270 yards on 28 receptions and one touchdown last season.

His 3,144 total career yards on the ground were the 12th most among active players in the NCAA last year.

Vaughn started his collegiate career at the University of Illinois, where he led all Illini backs as a true freshman. He ended up transferring to Vandy, where he assumed the number one role.