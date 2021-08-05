Decisions to Be Made | S.S. Mailbag

Do you think we will see more playing time for Scotty Miller this season? How has he looked in camp?

- @beastbeastly (via Instagram)

How's Scotty doing? Let's hear from him and his head coach.

First, Miller spoke to the media on the sixth day of camp and noted that big plays like the long touchdown he caught just before halftime in the NFC Championship Game have him heading into his third season with more confidence than ever.

"Those moments were huge for me," he said. "They were moments that I dreamed about as a kid. So, to finally go out and make those plays on the national stage, the biggest stage in the world – it means a lot to me. A lot of guys get to play big games in college, I really didn't. My championship game was probably my biggest game and hardly anybody was watching it. Making those plays gave me a lot of confidence out here and to just believe in myself and know I can play out on any field with anybody. I believe in myself, and I believe in my abilities every single day."

In addition to that confidence, Miller clearly still has that connection he quickly formed with Tom Brady in last year's training camp. He has that blazing speed and Brady continues to look for him downfield. That's a good sign. However, Bruce Arians had some specific analysis of the young receiver's play the day after Miller spoke. The issue was fresh in the coach's mind because Miller had failed to haul in a deep, contested pass at the end of a two-minute drill in the last period of practice.

"He's got to get better with bodies on him," said Arians. "That last play, he's got to make that catch. It's going to be grimy. He's got to make more grimy catches. We know he can run by people, but you can't be a one-trick pony in this league. You've got to be able to play with big bodies on you. He's getting better."

Since that day, I've personally witnessed at least two plays on which Miller made a catch with a defender all over him, one in a WR/DB one-on-one drill and one in a full-team period. I honestly don't know if either of them were contested enough to count as "grimy" in Arians' eyes, but they were nice plays at the very least.

Can Miller carve out more playing time in 2021? Hard to say. Obviously, if injuries make any of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown unavailable for a chunk of games, that would be a potential path to more snaps for Miller. But I don't really want to think about those guys getting hurt, so let's approach this from the standpoint of everybody staying healthy for all or most of the season.

Last year, Miller was third on the team among receivers with 496 snaps, or about 25 a game. Evans was first with 1,092, Godwin second with 919 and Brown fourth with 409. All of those numbers include the playoffs. However, Brown got to his total in just 12 games, not joining the team until the second half of the regular season. Miller was averaging almost 40 snaps per game before Brown started playing; that dropped to about 15 per game the rest of the way.

As you surely have noticed, Brown is back in 2021 and now he'll be in the mix right from the beginning. It's also quite possible (and very much hoped) that Godwin will be less bothered by injuries this year and will thus be on the field more than he was in 2020. In 2019, Godwin played 92% of the offensive snaps before missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. His ability to dominate both on the outside and in the slot make him the receiver most likely to lead the team in snaps, all things being equal from a health standpoint.

Miller plays a lot more on the outside than in the slot in order to take advantage of his straight-line speed. So his path to snaps is to spell Evans or Godwin in two-receiver sets and Evans or Brown in three-receiver sets. He also could see action in a four-wide alignment, with Godwin and Brown in the slots and he and Evans on the outside if it's a two-by-two setup.