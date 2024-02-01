Bucs Confirm Interview with Liam Coen for OC Spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they have completed an interview with Liam Coen for their opening at offensive coordinator. Coen is currently the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky and he has previously held the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coen is the seventh confirmed candidate to interview for the Bucs' open coordinator job since Dave Canales was hired as the Carolina Panthers' head coach on January 25. Canales spent one season in that position after being hired off the Seattle Seahawks' staff last February.

The other seven confirmed interviews were with Buccaneers Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator Jake Peetz, Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, former Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, current Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson and former Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson.

At Kentucky, Coen directed an offense that scored 29.1 points per game in 2023 and recorded 50 touchdowns while setting a school record with 8.0 yards per touch. That was Coen's second stint as the Wildcats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as he held the same position in 2021 and guided that team's offense to 56 touchdowns and 425 yards per game.

In between those two seasons, Coen worked as the Rams' offensive coordinator under Head Coach Sean McVay. That was his second stint on McVay's staff, as he also spent the 2018-19 seasons as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach and the 2020 campaign as the assistant quarterbacks coach. Across his four seasons on the Rams' staff the team's offense ranked seventh in yards per game, fifth in passing yards per game and ninth in points per game.