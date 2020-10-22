Levels of Contribution | S.S. Mailbag

Can the Bucs continue to have low penalty games? What do you think contributed to the limited mistakes Sunday?

- @bsreddy95 (via Instagram)

I think they can have more low-penalty games, but I don't want to be blindly optimistic. The cynic would surely point out that in the 21 previous games since the start of the 2019 season, the Buccaneers had committed eight or more accepted penalties in 14 of them. This was just the third time in 22 games that the Bucs had been flagged five or fewer teams.

I know you're not asking if the Buccaneers will have more zero-penalty games. That would be absurd, given that Sunday's win over Green Bay marked just the second time in 45 seasons that the Bucs have gone a whole game without an accepted penalty against them. But getting down to about five penalties per contest would be a reasonable goal; there are currently 10 NFL teams averaging 5.0 or fewer accepted flags per game. After the Bucs' clean game against the Packers they lowered their average from 8.4 per game to 7.0. Getting there.

I do think the Buccaneers can have more low-penalty games as the season goes on and they continue to make it a daily point of emphasis during the week of practice. Remember that the Bucs had no preseason games to warm up with this year, and that's especially tough on rookies trying to transition to the NFL. They also were not able to have officiating crews at practice during training camp, due to the pandemic, and that's something every team does on an annual basis in a more normal year.

If the Buccaneers really can become more disciplined on a weekly basis, they will be playing in an environment that should naturally help them reduce penalties. Prior to the season NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Training and Development instructed game officials to focus on infractions that were "clear and obvious." As a result, the number of flags thrown across the league has dropped in 2020 to 5.7 per team per game. That's one penalty fewer per team per game than last year, when the average was 6.7.

As for what I think helped create such a clean game for the Bucs against Green Bay, it sounds like it had a lot to do with a couple of really good practices on Thursday and Friday. After the game, several coaches and players raved about how well those practices went and how prepared they felt to execute the game plan, especially on defense. When you're playing well and you know what you're supposed to do on every snap, you can perform more precisely and avoid making mistakes that lead to penalties.

It also helped in this particular case that the Buccaneers ran the ball 35 times and only had 28 pass drop-backs. That was by far their most lopsided distribution of plays in favor of the run this season. Through the first five games of the season the Bucs had run 204 passing plays and run it 120 times. Obviously you can draw penalties on running plays but I believe there is more opportunity for error on passing plays. You're more likely to get a holding call on a lineman on a pass, since the alternative is sometimes getting your quarterback demolished. You also can have offensive pass-interference, intentional grounding and ineligible men downfield, and a I think a linemen is more likely to false start when he's trying to get back into his pass set.

Sunday's game is certainly a reason for confidence, and I think the Buccaneers have an excellent coaching staff that can help resolve this issue. That said, if the Bucs had been a very infrequently-penalized team and then they had one game in which they got flagged a dozen times I wouldn't be trying to convince you that they were suddenly a completely undisciplined team destined to keep piling up the penalties. So let's get a few more games in with low penalties before we decide that the Bucs have fully turned the corner on this issue.

How will the new nose tackle help our defense?

- @jayyyrxbxll (via Instagram)

If you missed it because you were still basking in the glow of that dominant win over Green Bay on Sunday night, news broke that evening that the Buccaneers and Jets had agreed on a trade to send veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa in exchange for a late-round swap of future draft picks. The deal was finalized on Tuesday and McLendon should be able to join the team later this week after he has passed through the COVID-19 protocol. There shouldn't be much concern about McLendon's health or virus status, given that he made his sixth straight start for the Jets on Sunday against Miami.

McLendon helps most obviously in that he gives the Bucs a veteran run-plugger to replace the injured Vita Vea in the rotation on the interior D-Line. Rakeem Nunez-Roches has shifted up to the starting line but prior to Vea's season-ending injury in Week Five the Bucs had fallen into essentially a two-man rotation at nose, with Vea getting around 45 snaps a game and Nunez-Roches getting about 30. It wasn't always a one-for-one replacement between Vea and Nunez-Roches, but that was the majority of it.

Nunez-Roches got a season-high 36 snaps (out of a possible 63) on Sunday but the Buccaneers also gave 24 snaps to Jeremiah Ledbetter, who had just been elevated from the practice squad to play in that game. Given that McLendon has already proved himself across 144 games and 90 starts in the NFL, the Buccaneers probably view him as a better option to split snaps with Nunez-Roches, and they were able to get him at a very low price.

The Buccaneers held Aaron Jones to 15 yards on 10 carries but did give up 94 rushing yards overall to the Packers, including the first two runs of 15 or more yards they had allowed all season. Tampa Bay still has the NFL's number-one ranked rush defense, just like they did last year, but it's reasonable to wonder if they'll be able to remain quite as stout without Vea, who was a rising star in his third NFL season.

Arians said on Tuesday that the Bucs wanted McLendon to help them "shore up against some of these big-time running teams." Those games will mostly come during a stretch in November and December when the Buccaneers will face the Rams, Chiefs and Vikings in a row. Those three teams are ranked 10th, sixth and eighth, respectively, in rushing so far this season.

The thing is McLendon might even be able to add some juice to the pass-rush, as well. McLendon didn't have a sack in his six games with the Jets this year but last season he had 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and 10 QB pressures. That's not quite what Vea was contributing – he had 21 pressures last year and another five through five games this year – but it helps. And McLendon had his best sack season, with 3.5, while playing in Todd Bowles' defense in New York in 2016.