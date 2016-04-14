One Buc Mailbag: All About Predictions

Again, we're mostly playing hunches here, so I'm going to eliminate the home games against Seattle and Oakland under the notion that the league won't make either team start the season with a cross-country flight. In Week One of last year there wasn't a single West Coast team that played on the East Coast, or vice versa. So now we're down to 1 of 10. Apply the same logic in reverse and the Bucs' trips to San Francisco and San Diego are out, and Arizona is close enough to include in this concept if we're looking for reasons to eliminate possibilities. At 1 in 7, we've more than doubled our guessing odds to 14.3% at this point.

One more thing: The Buccaneers have been fortunate enough to start six of their last seven seasons with a home game. Seems to me that trend has to break at some point. I used that logic last year, too, and it didn't pay off, but it's time to even things out a bit and put Tampa Bay on the road to start a season. So I'm going to pick off the three remaining home games: Atlanta, Chicago and New Orleans.

Alright, at this point, with just four candidates remaining, I'm going to switch things up from the negative to the positive, looking for reasons to pick an opponent, not eliminate them. Our last four options are at Atlanta, at Dallas, at Kansas City and at New Orleans. It would certainly seem more interesting to pair the Bucs up with a non-division opponent, but I really don't see any obvious connective storyline with either the Chiefs or the Cowboys. Dallas might have made some sense last year after the Bucs' signed three free agents off the 'Boys defense, but Bruce Carter, Henry Melton and Sterling Moore have all since departed.

On the other hand, there are always rivalry issues with division teams, and it's not all that unusual to open a season with such an opponent. The Bucs did it in 2014, 2012 and 2008. When the NFC South was first formed in 2002, Tampa Bay's first-ever regular-season game as a denizen of that division was against New Orleans. On the other hand, the Bucs have never opened a season against Atlanta since the two became division mates (they did so in 1987, however, at Tampa Stadium). The Bucs have never spent Week One in Atlanta. Seems like they're due.

And there are interesting connections. The Bucs are now led on the field by Head Coach Dirk Koetter and Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith, both key parts of the Falcons' most recent run of success. Smith was the head coach in Atlanta from 2008-14, leading the team to five winning campaigns and four playoff berths. Koetter was his offensive coordinator from 2012-14 and got great results from quarterback Matt Ryan. How about those two (plus Brent Grimes) heading back to the Georgia Dome to try to beat their old team in Week One. It works both ways, too: former Bucs Head Coach Raheem Morris is now Atlanta's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

Obviously, I'm looking at this whole scheduling issue from just the Buccaneers' perspective. The NFL's schedule-makers have 32 teams, 256 games and myriad conflicting issues to consider, so chances are half of my guesswork above doesn't even come to play. But you have to base your predictions on something, and that was my thought process. My prediction: Tampa Bay at Atlanta to open the season on Sunday, September 11, 2016.