Bucs-Eagles Kick Off 2021 Playoffs with Sunday 1:00 PM Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday, January 16, with a 1:00 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium to be broadcast by FOX.
The Buccaneers concluded their 2021 regular season with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, improving their record to a team-record 13-4 and locking up the second seed in the NFC field after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. That allows Tampa Bay to begin the postseason at home and, if they can defeat the Eagles, guarantees them a second postseason contest at Raymond James Stadium.
The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium last February, becoming the first team ever to secure a Super Bowl title on their own home field. However, they had to win three straight road playoff games – at Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay – to get into that position to make history. Next Sunday's game will technically be Tampa Bay's first home playoff game since a Wild Card round loss to the New York Giants in 2007.
This will be the fifth playoff meeting between the Buccaneers and Eagles, the most that Tampa Bay has played against any opponent. Philadelphia won the 1979 NFC Championship Game in Tampa and also defeated the Bucs in Wild Card games in Philly in 2000 and 2001. However, the Buccaneers captured the 2002 NFC Championship Game with a 27-10 victory in the final game at Veterans Stadium on their way to beating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.
The NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend" will begin with two AFC games on Saturday, with the participants still to be determined by Sunday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs and Eagles represent the first of three NFC tilts, with the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys playing the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The final NFC game in the Wild Card round will be a division rematch between the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams and the fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals, who split their season series.