Bucs-Eagles Kick Off 2021 Playoffs with Sunday 1:00 PM Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday, January 16, with a 1:00 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium to be broadcast by FOX.

The Buccaneers concluded their 2021 regular season with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, improving their record to a team-record 13-4 and locking up the second seed in the NFC field after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. That allows Tampa Bay to begin the postseason at home and, if they can defeat the Eagles, guarantees them a second postseason contest at Raymond James Stadium.