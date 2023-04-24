Potential Buccaneer Draft Targets: Tight End 

After the departure of Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard last offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prioritized the position in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Cade Otton (106 overall) in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth (217). Both made significant contributions in their first season with the Bucs, as Otton primarily served as the hybrid 'Y' tight end and Kieft was utilized as an inline blocker. Tampa Bay released nine-year veteran Cameron Brate in March, once again creating a vacancy that will need to be field. Additionally, Kyle Rudolph remains an unsigned free agent, and the Bucs could look to find replacements via the draft.

Most mock drafts have the Bucs addressing the trenches with either an offensive lineman or an edge rusher in the first round. Although tight end may not be the most visibly obvious need on paper, it is arguably the strongest position group in the 2023 class.

"Yeah, it's probably one of the deepest [classes] it's been in at least 10 years," General Manager Jason Licht said. "Cade could've had 100 catches last year and we'd still be looking at tight ends. We love the role that [tight end] Ko [Kieft] has, and we love the role that Cade has, [but] it's always good to have more weapons."

Six tight ends are projected to come off the board before the end of Day 2 – a rarity at the position: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (first), Utah's Dalton Kincaid (first), Oregon State's Luke Musgrave (first-second), Georgia's Darnell Washington (first-second), South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft (second) and Iowa's Sam LaPorta (second). The 2023 class boasts a sure-fire first-round prospect in Michael Mayer, but also viable depth in the Day 2-3 range. Historically, tight ends require an extended acclimation period to the NFL, with the intricacies the position encompasses in the NFL. At the collegiate level, players are often either regarded as a finesse big slot receiver or solely as an inline blocker/ extension of the offensive line. There are challenges in the developmental stage but in the modern era of the NFL, mismatch threats are held at a premium. However, it is a very pivotal position. No longer is the tight end position used as a check down option or a blocker who occasionally runs an out route. Now, teams look for a player who is athletic enough to stretch the field to outrun linebackers and safeties, and prospects that are big enough for jump-ball situations and to box out defensive backs.

Two-tight end sets are quickly becoming a staple in every pro-offensive playbook and this year's draft crop will likely serve as evidence. The Bucs have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and a tight end will likely don the list of selections. The permeating question is, where?

Over the next week, we are going to look at potential draft targets for the Buccaneers at six different positions, which are listed below. Some of these players will likely end up as first-round picks, but we will also breakdown several late-round options that could fit a void on the Bucs' roster. Today our focus is on the tight end position.

(NOTE: The following is the analysis of the author alone. It is not meant to reflect or reveal thoughts or strategies regarding the 2023 draft by Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, Head Coach Todd Bowles or any member of the scouting or coaching staffs.)

Will the Bucs add a versatile playmaker to upgrade 12 personnel? If so, here are some options:

Dalton Kincaid, Utah