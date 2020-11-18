Aaron Donald, Rams' Defense Have Shown Few Weaknesses

4. RB Darrell Henderson. Of the three Rams who have shared the backfield load so far in 2020, Henderson has gotten the most carries (102 to 82 for Brown and 45 for Akers), and he's had the most success with them. Henderson has averaged 4.8 yards per carry and has found the end zone four times, while adding 11 catches and another score through the air. The 5-8, 208-pound Henderson has good upper body strength and is able to fight for extra yardage after contact, as evidenced by the eight first downs over expected that he has created this season, according to Next Gen Stats. Only Minnesota star Dalvin Cook has had more, with 12. The Rams drafted him early in the third round in 2019 after he emerged as a big-play machine at Memphis, with 19 plays from scrimmage of over 30 yards in 2018 and a per-carry average of 8.9 yards. Henderson has had 24 plays this year that have gone for 10 or more yards, including a 40-yard run and a 28-yard catch. Because the Rams have distributed the handoffs so much, even getting 23 carries from receivers and tight ends, Henderson should be entering the stretch run with fresh legs. He's only had 15 carries in the Rams' last two games but he had 14 or more in four of the five previous outings.

STRENGTHS

The Rams' offense is seventh in the league with 395.6 yards per game and has given Goff good protection, ranking sixth in sacks-per-pass-play (4.05%). Los Angeles has also been very good on third downs, ranking seventh with a conversion rate of 46.0%, which has helped them also rank seventh in first downs per game (23.6). L.A.'s defense ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in virtually every category and is in the top three in yards allowed per game (296.4), yards allowed per play (4.78), passing yards allowed per game (199.7), passing yards allowed per play (5.74) and first downs allowed per game (18.6). Here are some more specific areas in which the Rams have excelled in 2020:

· While stingy with their points allowed all season, the Rams have been nearly impenetrable on defense after halftime. In nine games this season, Los Angeles has only allowed 36 second-half points, or 4.0 per game. To put that in perspective, the Buccaneers are third in that category, with 79 points allowed after halftime (albeit in one more game played). Washington, which has played the same number of games as Los Angeles, is second-best with 70 points allowed.

· As noted, the Rams' third-down conversion rate on offense (46.0%) ranks seventh in the NFL, and they're nearly perfect on third-and-one, making it on 10 of 11 tries. That 90.9% success rate ranks fourth in the league. Los Angeles is averaging 6.36 yards per play on third-down snaps, also seventh best in the NFL.

· Los Angeles has not hurt itself extensively with penalties in 2020. The 37 penalties they've taken through nine games are the second fewest in the NFL, behind only the Patriots. The Rams' 327 yards incurred on penalties is also fourth-lowest in the league. The Rams have not been penalized more than six times in any game this season and they have drawn just one illegal contact flag all year, the fewest in the league.

· It is difficult to complete long passes against the Rams' defense. Through the first half of the season, Los Angeles allowed a passer rating of 57.0 on passes thrown 10 or more yards in the air downfield, the lowest allowed by any defense, according to Next Gen Stats. The Rams have allowed only two touchdowns on such passes, while picking off five of them.

WEAKNESSES

The Rams offense is below league average (18th) with a goal-to-go touchdown efficiency of 76.2%, while the team's only real weakness on defense has been in the same category. Opponents have converted 92.3% of their goal-to-go chances into touchdowns, putting the Rams at 28th in that category. Los Angeles will be moving on to its third placekicker of the season this week and the results so far have been choppy, with the Rams ranking 29th with a field goal rate of 71.4%. In addition:

· Carolina's defense has struggled on third down. Opposing teams have converted on a whopping 54.2% of their third-down tries, with only Tennessee (55.4%) faring worse. The Panthers are giving up 6.93 yards per play on the make-or-break down, which is the third-highest mark any team has surrendered so far.

· The Rams have had no success on two-minute drills yet in 2020. They have started 20 drives within the last two minutes of a half and are one of three teams who still have not scored a point in that situation. Even drives the start before the two-minute warning and then cross into the last two minutes have been mostly fruitless. The Rams have only scored six points in the last two minutes of both halves this year.

· Even though the Rams' rushing attack has been very good this year, it has not been as successful when trying to run directly up the middle as when it veers to the left or right. The Rams have run 53 of their 280 carries straight up the middle but have only gained 3.47 yards per carry on them, as compared to 4.3 overall. The Rams rank 28th in the league in yards per carry up the middle.

· As good as the Rams have been at holding down scoring in the second, they have not been able to mount many comebacks of their own. Los Angeles is 1-2 when trailing after the third quarter, 1-3 when trailing at halftime and 0-3 when trailing after three quarters. The largest deficit the Rams have erased to win a game this season is four points, and that was just this past week when they fell behind the Seahawks 7-3 midway through the first quarter but took a lead they would never relinquish before that first period was over.

NEW FACES IN 2020

Having given out a string of large contracts in recent years, the Rams were not very active in free agency this year, and they did not have a first-round draft pick to work with this year. As such, 21 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters listed on the depth chart on the Rams' website were already on the team's roster (or on injured reserve) at the end of last season. There were a few notable additions, including a new pass-rusher who is working out well.

1. OLB Leonard Floyd. The Rams did not bring back linebackers Dante Fowler or Clay Matthews, instead moving Samson Ekubam into a starting role and picking up Floyd, a former first-round pick, after he was released by the Bears. Floyd has started every game and has racked up 7.0 sacks, 28 tackles, 15 QB hits and two fumble recoveries.

2. RB Cam Akers. The former Florida State standout was the Rams' first pick in the 2020 draft, taken 52nd overall, and the fourth running back selected after Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor. Akers has not yet gotten the same workload as those other three backs as he has shared time with Henderson and Brown. Akers has 45 carries for 186 yards plus two catches for 23 yards.

3. DT A'Shawn Robinson. Robinson, who started 37 games over four seasons with Detroit, was one of the few unrestricted free agents the Rams signed, but he only made his Los Angeles debut last week against Seattle. Robinson started the season on the reserve/NFI list due to a respiratory issue but returned to practice on October 21 and was later activated to the 53-man roster. Robinson only played 10 snaps in his debut but that was enough time for him to collect two tackles and a QB hit.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. T Andrew Whitworth. For the second straight week, the Buccaneers will face an opponent that is missing its starting left tackle. After Russell Okung sat out last week in Carolina, Whitworth will miss Monday's game in Tampa after landing on injured reserve this week. Whitworth suffered a knee injury against Seattle that is not expected to be season-ending but will keep him out for a while.

2. S Taylor Rapp. Rapp, who started the last four games on the Rams' defense, was also placed on injured reserve this week due to a knee injury sustained in the Seattle game. Los Angeles did just get back safety Jordan Fuller, who has started five games this season.