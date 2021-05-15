Bucs' Rookies Already Pursuing Special Teams Roles

"I played special teams all four years of college," said fifth-round linebacker K.J. Britt. "Even when I was a starter I played special teams. Special teams is something that I do. We embrace it at Auburn. Most starters play special teams; that's just the standard there. I feel like people try to downgrade it, but it's just part of the game, it's just part of ball. I'm just looking forward to playing ball and special teams is part of ball, so I'm ready to play."

In addition to Britt, the Bucs took another player to help bolster their depth behind inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, snatching up Houston's Grant Stuard late in the seventh round. The Bucs think Stuard can help right away in the kicking game, but Stuard is thinking bigger than that.

"I feel like I have the opportunity to be dominant in that area of the game," he said. "It's about the matchup and it's pretty hard to match up with me when you have 30 yards of space between us. If you're a DB or a receiver I'm stronger than you, and if you're a linebacker or a tight end I'm going to be faster than you. I kind of look at my matchup, feel the matchup and attack them whichever I need to. But I really feel like I'm unblockable in that area of the game so I'm trying to be one of the best players in the league Year One in that area of football."