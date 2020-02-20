S.S. Mailbag: Areas of Improvement

Top players to watch in the Combine for the Bucs?

- @_ncookie45_ via Instagram

…and…

Are you interested in WR Van Jefferson from the Florida Gators? He has speed and amazing hands.

- @dustin14brown, via Instagram

If you've heard or read some of my comments about the Buccaneers' options with the 14th-overall pick you'll know I'm fully onboard with the idea of using it on an offensive tackle, something the team hasn't done in the first round in nearly two decades. And if you've been perusing a variety of mock drafts recently, you'll know that this draft is considered deep in first-round talent at that position, but a real solid consensus on what order they should go in has yet to emerge. That will probably be clearer after the Combine.

And so it would make logical sense to focus on the likes of Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Houston's Josh Jones, USC's Austin Jackson and a few others. The problem is, offensive line drills are not among the most entertaining at the Combine. It's certainly not must-see TV during the 40-yard dash segment.

The Buccaneers could also go with an edge rusher, particularly if they suffer some losses in free agency, and I'm sure you already know to keep an eye on LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos and a couple others. (You can enjoy the Chase Young show but don't get your hopes up.) However, we could also stick with the first-round-offensive-tackle theory and see if the Bucs could find edge rush help a little later in the draft.

Wisconsin's Zack Baun might sneak into the first round but he could also still be in play at pick #45, where the Bucs are in the second round. He could be a pure edge-rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker; I'm sure Todd Bowles could figure out to use him. Another Big Ten product worth watching is Michigan's Josh Uche. And Notre Dame's Julian Okwara is grouped with the defensive linemen on the Combine's official invite list but some teams may see the 6-5, 240-pounder as an outside linebacker.

I know there is a lot of interest among Buccaneer fans about the potential of adding another running back to the backfield, and if we're going to stick with the idea of a tackle in the first round this could be something the team addresses on Day Two, or even Day Three. Two possible second or third-rounders I personally find intriguing are Florida State's Cam Akers and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

There will also be a running back at the Combine named Anthony McFarland, from Maryland. He is not the son of former Buccaneer Anthony "Booger" McFarland, but USC's Michael Pittman, Jr. is the son of former Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman. The elder McFarland and Pittman were both members of the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning team, so I guess it will be entertaining to hear their names repeatedly next week. Plus, running back and wide receiver are two positions the Buccaneers could address in middle rounds.

And to that point, I attached Dustin's question about Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson because he seems like the type of player the Bucs might be able to get in the third or fourth round. Jefferson helped himself with a very good week at the Senior Bowl, so perhaps he is on the Bucs' radar.

Of course, with so much attention being paid to the Buccaneers' quarterback situation, thanks to Jameis Winston's potential free agent status, it doesn't make sense to ignore that position at the Combine. If you're in the camp that believes the Bucs will be going in another direction under center, you'll certainly be interested in this year's group of passers. Barring a trade, it seems unlikely that the Buccaneers will get a shot at Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Hebert. The names more commonly being attached to Tampa Bay are Washington's Jacob Eason and Utah State's Jordan Love, and perhaps Georgia's Jake Fromm on the second day.

Finally, if there's one guy I'm really looking forward to watching do his drills it's Clemson's Isaiah Simmons. He seems like the kind of athlete who might take the Combine by storm, and the question regarding whether he is a linebacker or safety at the next level will likely be a big topic of conversation next week as he is measured and tested.

Scott,

I appreciate that you're ever the voice of reason in discussing all things Bucs. Question: If I were faced with the Bucs quandary of what to do with Winston. I think his production and experience within the system give us the best chance of making a run at playing in the Super Bowl at home next year (perhaps Brady could do it too, if he were available, affordable, and willing). This is assuming we have a defense performing as it did at the end of last year; and the kicking game being highly consistent. I think I would bring back Blaine Gabbert and tell Winston he's never going to have another 3 interception game in Tampa, because after 2 he sits on the bench and Gabbert finishes the game (win or lose; we have enough talent to do that). How unreasonable (or reasonable) do you think this solution is?

- Joel Weaver (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Of course that's a reasonable scenario, Joel. It's not hard at all to make a case on either side of the argument about whether the Buccaneers are best to continue forward with Jameis Winston or move in another direction at quarterback after five years with the 2015 first-overall draft pick. Winston's 5,100 yards, 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 2019 gives plenty of ammunition to those on both sides of that argument. Remember, Arians said this in his final press conference of 2019: "We can win with this one; we can definitely win with another one too because we're going to have this defense."

What you're really doing, Joel, is laying out what has to happen for the keep-Winston approach to be a success. The defense has to play like it did in the second half of the 2019 season so whoever is under center isn't frequently trying to pass the team out of big scoreboard deficits. The kicking game has to be reliable so that when Winston directs a potential scoring drive in crunch time – something, let's not forget, he was very good at in 2019 – the winning points can be delivered. And, obviously, the giveaways have to be significantly reduced. And that's the primary argument you're going to hear from the other side, Joel, that the reduction of turnovers simply isn't going to happen.

As for the Gabbert signing and the notion of pulling your quarterback when he hits a certain number of turnovers in a game, those are specifics that I don't think are absolutely necessary to the scenario. It could be Gabbert or another trusted veteran as the backup, and it could be an in-game plan more specific to what is going on at the time, but the point is: The leash is not nearly as long as it was before. And I think you can gather that would be the case from another thing Arians said in that same press conference, when he was asked if he was a little more forgiving of mistakes from his quarterback in that season than he usually would be.

"Yes," said Arians. "A big part of it was Blaine [Gabbert] getting hurt. And we had to find out. This is a franchise and we had to find out."