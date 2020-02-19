ESPN's Kiper Cops Another LSU Player for Bucs in Mock Draft 2.0

Chaisson left LSU as a redshirt sophomore, electing to declare for the draft early following LSU's National Championship and after being named MVP of the semifinals against Oklahoma after recording two sacks on quarterback Jalen Hurts. Kiper mentions Chaisson had just 9.5 sacks in his collegiate career but Chaisson lost the majority of his sophomore season, tearing his ACL during LSU's first game of 2018 against Miami. As a result, Chaisson's Tiger career ending up spanning 26 games with 17 starts and the bulk of his stats came during his 2019 campaign. Last season, he recorded 6.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 60 total tackles, bouncing back from injury in a big way.