S.S. Mailbag: Biggest 2020 Challenges

A reminder that you can send questions to me anytime you want on Twitter (@ScottSBucs) and they're easier to find if you include the hashtag #SSMailbagBucs. We are also now soliciting questions each week on our Instagram page; look for that story on Wednesdays. As always, if you want to get a longer question into the mailbag and would prefer to email your question, you can do so to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com.

Who do you think the toughest opponent for the Bucs will be?

- @ewhotham_2005, via Instagram

I mean the obvious answer is the Kansas City Chiefs, right? There is this small matter of them being the defending Super Bowl champions and being led by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. I know that, New England aside, being the defending champs hasn't necessarily meant continued dominance the next year – the New York Giants went 9-7 in 2012, Baltimore 8-8 in 2013, Denver 9-7 in 2016, Philadelphia 9-7 in 2018. In this case, though, I'm willing to believe the Chiefs are going to be as tough of an out in 2020 as they were in 2019 until it is proven otherwise.

Most people seem to agree. ESPN's May 4 Power Poll had Kansas City at number one. Same thing for NFL.com on April 26, Sporting News on April 30, NBC Sports following the draft, CBS Sports on May 5, Sports Illustrated on May 28…you get the idea. All of these power polls were created after at least the first round of the 2020 draft and there was a common theme: The first-round selection of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could make a scary Chiefs offense downright nightmarish for opponents.

That's the Buccaneers' opponent in Week 12, and we should know by then if the 2020 Chiefs are as good as the 2019 Chiefs, or possibly even better. If so, they're probably the right answer here. Keep in mind that this will be the Bucs' 12th straight game, with the bye coming the next week. A late bye is a good thing, to be sure, but if there's any week you could expect the team to be particularly fatigued or beat-up, this would be the one.

However, Kansas City isn't the only reasonable answer to this question, and I think I actually might choose a different one. The Saints and Packers both jump off the page as teams that went 13-3 last year and are led by MVP-caliber quarterbacks. Both of those teams also have robust pass-rushes that could make things more difficult for Tom Brady in a matchup of top-notch passers. The Vikings are another 2019 playoff team on the schedule and if the Chargers get good quarterback play from either Tyrod Taylor or rookie Justin Herbert I think they could be a sneaky challenge on the schedule.

It's the Saints that I keep coming back to, and particularly that Week One matchup in the Superdome. The Chiefs, Packers, Vikings and Chargers are all coming to Tampa, as are the Saints in Week Nine. But the Buccaneers have to start off the season in the home of the defending division champs, a team that will likely be considered one of the main favorites to win the NFC. The Saints are three-time defending NFC South champs and the obvious hurdle for the Buccaneers to overcome in order to break their playoff drought.

With Tom Brady making his Buccaneers regular-season debut and going toe-to-toe with Drew Brees, the only quarterback who has more career yards and touchdowns than him, this game is going to have a huge spotlight on it. The Buccaneers are confident group and Brady can obviously handle the pressure, but the team's defense is young and will have to prove it can do the same. The Buccaneers' pass rush was dominant at times last year and they were able to keep the gang together in free agency, but the Saints' offensive line might be the best one it faces all year. Last year, New Orleans had an 8-1 edge in sacks in the two games between the Bucs and Saints, and the Saints won them both.

As for the Brady-Brees matchup, our current situation has to at least be considered as a factor. Brees knows pretty much his whole offensive personnel, save for 2020 addition Emmanuel Sanders. Brady has to integrate himself into a new cast of offensive players. There's little doubt he can handle it, but if a shortened preparation window makes that process take a little longer than it normally would, the Bucs might not be as efficient on offense in Week One as they are in, say, Week Five.