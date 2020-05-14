S.S. Mailbag: Setbacks and Set-Ups

Greetings, Scott,

Its been an exciting offseason and I keep hearing about how the Buccaneers now have so many weapons for Tom Brady to throw the ball to and its going to be hard for defenses to stop all of them. As a Bucs fan, I'm optimistic, but how is that going to work? I mean there's only one football to go around. Is everybody going to get a shot? Is somebody going to be mad. Just tell me how you think the catches are going to be divided up this year, if you could. Thanks!

Mike Reynolds (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Let's start by saying that this may not be as difficult of an issue as you're making it out to be, Mike. Just two seasons ago, the Buccaneers had five different players record 500-plus receiving yards. That's not exactly a common occurrence; it's been done six times in the last five years, interestingly twice each by the Bucs, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. In four of those six instances, the team had a 1,000-yard receiver among their five 500-yard receivers. However, getting four players to 500 or more receiving yards is relatively common these days; it's been done 39 times in the last five years.

I know you asked specifically about receptions and not yards, and I will honor the question as submitted below, but I started with yards because I think it's the more important statistic for pass-catchers. Chris Godwin had 19 more catches than Mike Evans last year but they both finished in the top four in the NFL in receiving yards per game and I think it's fair to say they were equally important to the Bucs' offense.

So the Bucs as currently constituted have at least five players easily capable of getting to 500 receiving yards in 2020 and they have a quarterback who has shown he can lift all boats with a rising tide. It's a promising combination. I'd say it's a near certainty, barring injury, that Evans and Godwin and either Rob Gronkowski or O.J. Howard will get to 500 yards in 2020. After that, it would be no surprise to see the other tight end from that duo and either a running back (Ronald Jones or Ke'Shawn Vaughn) or a third receiver (Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller or Justin Watson) challenge that mark as well. Let's look at how it could break down, since that is the question you asked.

I'll start with evidence from last year. The Bucs' top five pass catchers by yards last year were Godwin, Evans, Breshad Perriman, Brate and Howard. Those five were available together in 11 of 16 games, and these were there reception-yards-touchdowns totals in just those 11 games:

Godwin: 70-1,108-9

Evans: 44-779-5

Perriman: 15-254-1

Brate: 27-227-3

Howard: 28-367-1

Collectively, those five accounted for 69.2% of the team's receptions in those games, 78.2% of its receiving yards and 86.4% of its touchdown catches. Here's what each individual player was responsible, in terms of their percentage of the passing attack's completions, yards and touchdowns in those 11 games:

Godwin: 26.3/31.7/40.9

Evans: 16.5/22.3/22.7

Perriman: 5.6/7.3/4.5

Brate: 10.2/6.5/13.6

Howard: 10.5/10.5/4.5

Perriman famously ended the season on a rush, recording the first three 100-yard games of his career and ranking among the NFL's leading pass-catchers after hamstring injuries took out Evans, Godwin and Miller in December. As you can see, however, the team's third wideout wasn't responsible for a huge part of the offense when both Godwin and Evans were running around the field. I'm going to make a variety of assumptions while coming up with this estimate, and here's one: Tom Brady will get a third receiver, whoever that may be, a bit more involved in 2020.

Here's another assumption: The Buccaneers will not quite repeat as the NFL's leading passing attack (in terms of yards) in 2020. Last year the Bucs set franchise records with 302.8 passing yards per game and were the only team over 300 per game on the year. Yes, overall passing numbers continue to rise around the NFL but it's an awfully optimistic prediction to say your team will be first in the league and set team records in any year. Furthermore, I think Bruce Arians would prefer to have a more balanced offense, so I'm guessing the Bucs rushing numbers go up a bit and the passing numbers go down a bit.

So let's be cautiously optimistic and say the Bucs have a top-five passing attack. Last year, Kansas City was fifth in the league with 281.1 passing yards per game. Patrick Mahomes and company (remember, he missed a little time due to injury) completed 378 passes on the year, so I'll go with that number. Using the percentages above for the Bucs' top receivers in 2019, and substituting Gronkowski in, for argument purposes, for Brate and a guessing that Johnson will win the third receiver job, here are possible reception totals for those five:

Godwin: 99

Evans: 62

Gronkowski: 39

Howard: 40

Johnson: 21

That seems reasonable but I'm going to make a few tweaks. I don't think there will be quite that much of a separation between Godwin and Evans; that's nearly twice the separation between the two last year. I also would expect Gronkowski to get a larger share than Brate did, if for no other reason that he's such a trusted partner for Brady. And I think Johnson will get a little more attention than Perriman did for the first half of the 2019 season. So let's say this:

Godwin: 88

Evans: 78

Gronkowski: 50

Howard: 30

Johnson: 30

By the way, that still leaves 102 catches for other players to hit that mark of 378. That's always spread out among a lot of players – including, last year, Vita Vea – but I would suspect the man who will get the largest share of that is Vaughn. Pencil him in for 30-40 receptions; Dare Ogunbowale had 35 last year to lead Buccaneer backs.