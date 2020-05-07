S.S. Mailbag: Depth Chart Debates

There's a good chance that Bucs fans will remember Tom Brady's Tampa Bay debut for a long time. Hopefully he'll become the 12th quarterback in team history to win his very first start for the franchise.

Now on to your questions.

I also like the draft haul this year(mostly), at least hitting on perceived needs with the amount of picks we had. I don't watch college football too much, but do read as much scouting material and mock drafts as possible, so my only complaint would be to not have heard or read about either Ke'Shawn Vaughn or Tyler Johnson during the pre-draft hype. I hate to question Jason Licht but did they really find an upgrade at RB with Vaughn? It seems to me he's very similar to Peyton Barber, and not the pass catching, shifty type back they wanted to compliment Ronald Jones, am I wrong in that assessment?

Also I noticed Kendall Beckwith is still on the roster, is there any chance he makes it back? What is the staus of Jack Cichy? I think we could be a little thin at depth at ILB behind Minter and thought maybe that should be addressed in the draft, or is that where Chapelle Russell comes in? I don't know much about him.

Lastly I agree with you in thinking interior O-line could use some depth, a lot of unproven and undrafted guys there, do you think Earl Watford could be re-signed still?

That's a lot to work with there, Ed! You asked me to tackle one of those questions; I'll try to address all of them, at least briefly.

I'm not sure what to tell you about the lack of scouting reports on Vaughn and Johnson; I mean, they're definitely out there. You can find profiles for both Vaughn and Johnson on NFL.com, among many other sources. That particular source projected Vaughn as a fourth-round pick and Johnson as a fifth-round selections. The Bucs took Vaughn in the third round but, remember, they no longer owned a fourth-round pick after trading one for Rob Gronkowski and the other to move up in the first round to get Tristan Wirfs. If the Bucs wanted Vaughn, they probably couldn't afford to wait, and clearly the did want him.

I just checked four pre-draft rankings of the running back prospects and I found Vaughn seventh on one, ninth on two others and 11th on the fourth. So, yes, there is some difference of opinion on him and some of the other backs in the middle tier of the rankings, but I guess I'm going to trust the Bucs scouts on this one and believe they got the player they believed could best help the team's offense. Tampa Bay took Vaughn 10 picks before Buffalo grabbed Utah's Zack Moss, and since Moss is rated higher on some of the aforementioned media lists, I think this is probably the source of some of the pick's criticism.

It's not hard to see what the Bucs liked in Vaughn. He's a decisive runner who hits the hole quickly when he sees it and can get up to top speed quickly. He has a sprinter's background and was a big-play machine as a junior. We all heard Florida State's Cam Akers get a lot of forgiveness for his stat line because the Seminoles' offensive line was pretty terrible in 2019, and Akers was the fourth back off the board. Vaughn deserves some of the same consideration as Vanderbilt's line wasn't among the nation's best last year but he still produced good numbers.

Vaughn is also a tough runner who gains a lot of yards after contact. I'd say that last trait is something he shared with Barber but I think the Bucs are banking on Vaughn providing more explosive plays. He's also a sure-handed receiver, and that plus his pass-protection skills should allow him to be a three-down back in the NFL. Ronald Jones, who had a very nice season in his second year in the NFL last fall, did sometimes struggle to block in the backfield.

On the other hand, I've seen almost nothing but praise for the pick of Johnson, so I'm a bit surprised you're unsure about that one, Ed. Yes, the Buccaneers could have nabbed a more prominent name if they had used their second-round pick on someone like K.J. Hamler, Denzel Mims or Van Jefferson (all of whom went not long after the Bucs' pick, but then they wouldn't have Antoine Winfield, Jr. in the secondary. I think the Bucs saw the incredible depth in this year's draft and figured they could get a third-receiver candidate in the fifth round. Since they already had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, it's hard to put receiver ahead of safety on the hierarchy of needs to be met in the draft.

Johnson is similar in size to Godwin and like his new teammate and fellow Big Ten product he is excellent operating out of the slot. What scouts rave about and what the Buccaneers clearly value is that Johnson simply has a knack for getting open, and that's at all levels of the field, not just on short or immediate routes. He also has great hands and occasionally makes acrobatic catches, like the one in the 2020 Outback Bowl that caught the Bucs' eyes.

Moving on. Yes, Kendell Beckwith is still on the roster. To recap for anyone who is unfamiliar or who has forgotten Beckwith's situation, he was a third-round draft pick in 2017 who had a very promising rookie season for the Buccaneers. That included returning from the knee injury that ended his college career more quickly than most expected. Unfortunately, Beckwith was a passenger in a car accident the following spring and he suffered an ankle injury that put him on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the 2018 season. Beckwith tried to return and practiced during a three-week window in November but was ultimately left on the reserve list.

As is what happens with all players who finish a season on a reserve list, Beckwith was activated to the 90-man roster last February. However, he was put back on the NFI list in May and did not count against the 90-man limit, and then he was moved to reserve/NFI again before the start of the season. The same procedure began again in April, which is why Beckwith is currently on the active roster. I do not believe there is an expectation of Beckwith returning to the field.

Cichy has had some tough injury luck, as well, dating back to a pair of knee injuries he overcame while at Wisconsin. Another one sidelined him after just six games in his rookie season in Tampa but he fought his way back from that one, too, and was ready to go to start last season, which was impressive. Unfortunately, his second season lasted just four games before he suffered an elbow injury in Los Angeles. In this case, however, Cichy wasn't immediately placed on injured reserve. He was inactive for three games before the Bucs chose to move him to IR, and that seems promising to me. If there was some debate over if he could still return to action in 2019 that tells me he should be fine for 2020. And he definitely deserves an injury-free campaign.

I don't think depth at inside linebacker is a really big concern. The Buccaneers never carried more than five of them at once during the regular season in 2019, with Deone Bucannon listed as a safety/linebacker. Devante Bond, listed at outside linebacker, had some position flexibility, too, but both Bucannon and Bond were gone before midseason. The Bucs replaced Cichy with Noah Dawkins and rode with him, David, White and Minter the rest of the way.

This offseason, the Bucs re-signed Minter, presumably to be the primary backup to both David and White as he was last year, as well as a heck of a special teams player. I'm presuming Cichy will be healthy and available and Dawkins is still on the roster, too. All of the rookie linebackers the Bucs have since added – Russell and undrafted free agents Michael Divinity, Cam Gill and Nasir Player – are listed as outside linebackers but a couple, perhaps Russell and Divinity, could have some position flexibility.

I did, in fact, write that I thought the Buccaneers' depth chart could still use some additions on the interior offensive line after the draft and I think that was subsequently reflected in the team's recently-announced list of rookie free agents. That group of 13 players included two guard (Boise State's John Molchon and Rice's Nick Leverett) and one center (Texas' Zach Shackelford). One other name to keep in mind is Zack Bailey, who was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019. I think the Buccaneers were pretty high on Bailey – they had him on the 53-man roster – before he suffered a practice-field ankle injury and had to go on injured reserve.